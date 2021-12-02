2021 Saturday Night Football schedule: How to watch
2021 Saturday Night NFL schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
There's something special about the rare Saturday night games toward the end of the NFL regular season.
With an extra game week bumping up more primetime games on the odd Saturday night, NFL fans get to experience the full weekend of football a week earlier this season. Creating the atmosphere of Wild Card game for fans and the feel of a must-win matchup for the players, these Saturday night games are certainly a treat for all.
Here's all the information you need to know so you won't miss a second.
2021 NFL Saturday Regular-Season Schedule
Week 15
Saturday, Dec. 18:
Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Channel: NFL Network
New England Patriots @ Indianapolis Colts
Time: 8:20 p.m.
Channel: NFL Network
Week 16 - Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 25:
Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Channel: FOX/NFL Network
Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Channel: NFL Network