2021 Saturday Night Football schedule: How to watch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Washington Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2021 Saturday Night NFL schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There's something special about the rare Saturday night games toward the end of the NFL regular season. 

With an extra game week bumping up more primetime games on the odd Saturday night, NFL fans get to experience the full weekend of football a week earlier this season. Creating the atmosphere of Wild Card game for fans and the feel of a must-win matchup for the players, these Saturday night games are certainly a treat for all. 

Here's all the information you need to know so you won't miss a second.

2021 NFL Saturday Regular-Season Schedule

Week 15

Week 16 - Christmas

  • Saturday, Dec. 25:

    • Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers 

      • Time: 4:30 p.m.

      • Channel: FOX/NFL Network

    • Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals

      • Time: 8:15 p.m. 

      • Channel: NFL Network

Recommended Stories