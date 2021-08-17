2021 Saints roster cuts: Tracking the path to 85 players on Tuesday

Like every other NFL team, the New Orleans Saints must complete the unpleasant process of trimming their roster down from 90 players to just 85 on Tuesday, before 3 p.m. CT. But they already got the jump on this by releasing two veterans and waiving three other players with injury designations on Monday, which we’ll get to shortly.

Here are the next deadlines to remember:

Tuesday, August 17: Down to 85

Tuesday, August 24: Down to 80

Tuesday, August 31: Down to 53

And here are the five former members of the black and gold:

Prince Amukamara

New Orleans Saints cornerback Prince Amukamara (6) in a coverage drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Amukamara was released after a rough couple of weeks in practice, which came to a head during Saturday's preseason game. He just looked outmatched. He might get another opportunity around the league, but the 2011 first-round draft pick seems closer to calling it a career.

Noah Spence

New Orleans Saints defensive end Noah Spence, left, and defensive end Marcus Davenport work on pass rushing drills during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Spence has mostly played defensive end in his NFL career, but the Saints added so many bodies to the competition that he switched to strong-side linebacker in hopes of standing out. No such luck with Kaden Elliss and Zack Baun playing so well this preseason. Like Amukamara, Spence had a tough outing in Baltimore. He's a year removed from ACL surgery but this might be it for him.

Stevie Scott III (injury designation)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) hands off to running back Stevie Scott III (39) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The rookie running back out of Indiana missed a couple of practice sessions and the Ravens exhibition game with an undisclosed injury, and now he'll land on injured reserve once he clears waivers. Unless he agrees to an injury settlement to recover away from the team and try out for other squads, he may return for another shot in New Orleans next season.

Kyle Murphy (injury designation)

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kyle Murphy (79) blocks offensive tackle Landon Young (67) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Murphy initially got on the field as the third-string right tackle (behind James Hurst and the inactive Ryan Ramczyk) but left the game with an injury after just 11 plays. It must have been serious because he's now on his way to the injured reserve list. He's a 27-year-old NFL veteran and should continue to get opportunities once healthy.

Brett Maher (injury designation)

New York Jets kicker Brett Maher practices with the Sanford Sports Science Institute on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls, S.D.

NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported that the journeyman kicker injured a groin muscle warming up for the Ravens game, though he powered through it to connect on both of his extra-point attempts. But he'll go on injured reserve and leave a void at kicker in New Orleans while Wil Lutz continues to recover from his own core muscle surgery.

