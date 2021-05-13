2021 Saints preseason opponents are set

Things will look a little different in the preseason now that the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement is in place. Teams will only play three games rather than four, except for the two squads tabbed for the annual Hall of Fame game. And the scheduling is a bit more flexible, too; at this point, we don’t know the dates and times for the Saints’ first and third exhibition games. So keep an eye out as details emerge (and check here for the full list of Saints regular season games in 2021).

In the meantime, here are their three preseason opponents, and a few details from their past meetings:

Week 1 at Baltimore Ravens, on FOX 8.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 31: Bobby Rainey #38 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball and is tackled by Adam Bighill #99 of the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 31, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ravens defeated the Saints 14-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

This will be a locally-broadcast game in New Orleans while the Saints hit the road for the only time during the preseason. Look for the Saints and Ravens to meet during the weekend of Friday, August 13. They last squared off in the preseason back in 2017, also meeting the year before; Ravens coach John Harbaugh put a good word in with Sean Payton for his rookie kicker Wil Lutz, who wasn’t going to displace Justin Tucker for the starting gig. The Saints cut both of their kickers competing for the job (Shayne Graham and Derek Dimke) and signed Lutz a few days later, just before the season opener, and he’s hung around ever since -- earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2019.

Week 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Aug 9, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a ball in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a fun one. Because the fourth preseason game has been axed, teams may treat this second kickoff as more of a dress rehearsal than we’ve seen before, which means we could get an extended look at Jacksonville’s first-round Clemson duo of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne (a Louisiana native sure to bring his own cheering section). We could also see the Saints truly tip their hand in which quarterback is winning their starting competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. That’s making for a very solid national broadcast. The Saints last saw the Jaguars in preseason back in 2018, winning 24-20 off of 124 scrimmage yards from Hill.

Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals, on FOX 8.

Aug 17, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) is tackled by a group of New Orleans Saints defenders during the first half of a preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Another returning opponent from the 2018 preseason, the Saints lost to the Cardinals 20-15 in a meltdown from Hill, who tossed two interceptions and coughed up a pair of fumbles, though he tried to make up for it on a 43-yard scramble. He’ll be hoping for a complete reversal of fortunes to keep his hat in the ring as Payton weighs his options at quarterback this time, but even a strong preseason finale may not be enough to wrest the job from Winston if the former number-one draft pick lives up to expectations in training camp. Plenty of jobs will be on the line in the final exhibition game before roster cuts are made around the league.

