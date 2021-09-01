2021 Saints practice squad tracker: Instant analysis on each roster move

The New Orleans Saints released and waived dozens of players on Tuesday ahead of the NFL roster cuts deadline, but 16 of them have an opportunity to return to the practice squad on Wednesday upon clearing waivers. Nothing is official until the team announces a full list themselves, but here’s our live tracker with instant analysis on every reported addition:

WR Kawaan Baker

First reported by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Baker was the team's seventh-round draft choice out of South Alabama, and while the rookie wide receiver didn't stand out much in training camp it's worth bringing him in for a longer look.

CB Bryan Mills

First reported by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Mills has the height and length the Saints look for, but he needs to add muscle if he's going to compete at the NFL level. His lack of top-end speed is also a concern. But he's young with plenty to learn, and the Saints aren't in a position to be picky about which cornerbacks are available this late in the game.

OL Caleb Benenoch

First reported by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Benenoch has mainly played right tackle in the NFL but the Saints tried him out at left guard in preseason and may continue to evaluate him at that spot. He's got extensive experience around the league with stops on eight different teams since 2016.

DT Josiah Bronson

First reported by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. The Saints worked hard to recruit Bronson as an undrafted free agent and guaranteed part of his contract, so it makes sense that they would want to keep him around even if he isn't on the active roster.

WR Kevin White

First reported by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. White was brought in late in training camp as a veteran free agent, and though he played well on special teams he was just as disappointing a receiver as he's been previously in the NFL. He has the right attitude and all the athletic gifts in the world, but he won't get on the field if he keeps dropping passes.

TE Ethan Wolf

First reported by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Wolf has been working with the team as a developmental blocking tight end in Josh Hill's old role, but he hasn't shown as much upside as teammates who made the roster. He'll have an opportunity to continue working on the practice squad.

DT Albert Huggins

First reported by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Huggins pushed for a roster spot and was getting first-team reps late in the preseason, but the Saints went in another direction. Still he could be called up early in the season as one of the few practice squad activations the team is allowed each week.

FB Sutton Smith

First reported by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. This is interesting -- Smith was waived a week ahead of final cuts, and the Saints ultimately ended up releasing the player expected to start at fullback in Alex Armah Jr. They then claimed rookie fullback Adam Prentice off of waivers and brought Smith back. Look for the fullback competition to continue in the weeks ahead.

