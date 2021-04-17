2021 Richmond betting preview, presented by BetMGM

Staff Report
·4 min read
2021 Richmond betting preview, presented by BetMGM

The following article is brought to you by BetMGM.

Since Richmond Raceway opened its three-quarters of a mile track in 1946, it has been a fan favorite and one of the more unique race tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. The D-shaped oval allows for some of the top short-track straightaway speeds. And there are some consistent, dominant drivers at Richmond, and they top the BetMGM lines when you bet NASCAR online.

If you‘re following the NASCAR odds this week, you‘ll see some unique names, which we‘ll discuss below.

RELATED: NASCAR Bet Center | Latest odds by BetMGM

THE FAVORITE

Martin Truex, Jr. (+400)

He swept the two races at Richmond in 2019, won two of the last four races this season and hasn‘t finished outside of the top three at this track since 2018. He‘s Super Truex (at least when it comes to Richmond).

Oh, and Truex also received the Busch Pole Award this weekend, which, of course, is determined this season by a NASCAR metrics formula for setting the lineup, as opposed to literal qualifying on the track. That‘s another advantage for the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

There‘s no big mystery why Truex sits atop the BetMGM NASCAR betting lines heading into this weekend‘s race. Even though Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch has six career wins at the track in the Cup Series and another six victories in the Xfinity Series, Busch comes in with the sixth-best odds (+900).

Can Truex continue his 2021 success? He has had five top-10 finishes in eight races and loves this place, so keep an eye on him.

OTHERS: We already mentioned Busch above, but the next candidates are racers you‘d expect to be in this position. Veterans like Denny Hamlin (+600), Brad Keselowski (+650) and Joey Logano (+800) are no-brainers to be considered potential winners.

They‘re the main threats to Truex, along with Busch. Kevin Harvick (+1100) also has three career wins and 26 top-10 finishes in 39 races at Richmond.

THE DARK-HORSE THREAT

Kyle Larson (+750)

Larson had been pretty solid at Richmond during his career with Chip Ganassi Racing before moving on to Hendrick Motorsports. He won the late 2017 race, has five finishes in the top seven in his past seven attempts at the venue and also won an Xfinity Series race in 2017.

He‘s off to a strong start this season, with a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and five top 10s in his past six races. Larson will also begin the race in the No. 6 position based on the metrics used to set the starting order, so he‘s in a good position to move up. It also never hurts to have two Hendrick Motorsports teammates starting in the top six with you. Chase Elliott (No. 3) and William Byron (No. 4) won‘t be far away.

OTHERS: Honestly, it seems like Christopher Bell (+2800) sneaks into the discussion every week. He may only have 44 career Cup Series races on his racing resume and only one at Richmond (15th-place finish last year), but he‘s a hot topic in the NASCAR ranks. He also won three races in the Xfinity Series at Richmond (two in 2018, one in 2019) and is off to a hot start this season. He starts eighth this weekend in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing machine.

THE INTRIGUING LONG SHOT

Cole Custer (+15000)

Let‘s have some fun with this.

Custer won a 2019 Richmond race in the Xfinity Series, and he has had four top-10 finishes in seven attempts while racing in the lower series. He never finished lower than 15th. In his young career in the Cup Series, he only has two Richmond starts and a top finish of 14th.

He‘s 23 years old and has shown flashes of brilliance in NASCAR. Is this a track he‘ll look back at one day and think of as a “home sweet home” type of venue? He starts in the No. 21 spot.

OTHERS: Aric Almirola (+8000) is an interesting prospect. The racing journeyman has finished 17 Cup Series races at the track, with six top-10 finishes. He averaged a 15.5 finish and took eighth last year. You never know.

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR betting: Is Martin Truex Jr. an overpriced favorite at Richmond?

    Martin Truex Jr. is a deserving favorite heading into Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, but priced at 4/1 odds at multiple sportsbooks, the No. 19 Toyota may be too expensive a proposition for bettors. Those odds, which can also be expressed as +400 (bet $100 to win $400), translate into a 20% chance […]

  • Richmond 101: Lineup, betting odds, Goodyear tires, more

    The next stop on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule takes teams to Richmond Raceway for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Before all the on-track action, there are many things you should know. Take a look at the rundown. WHO’S ON THE POLE? Martin Truex Jr. leads the field […]

  • Return to Richmond: Camping World Truck Series ready for short-track showdown

    For all but a small handful of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regulars, competition at this week‘s Richmond Raceway is a new skillset. Among the regular-season championship contenders, only Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter have multiple previous starts at the 0.75-mile track, which is hosting the ToyotaCare 250 Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN […]

  • Racing resumes at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    LAS VEGAS – The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway gets back in action Saturday after a year-long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bullring, in its 37th season (and 21st in its current configuration), is set to resume under the supervision of TJ Clark, a former driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck […]

  • Pete Rose Swears Off Betting on Baseball as Gambling Millions Roll In

    Pete Rose just turned 80 years old on Wednesday, and he’s reconciled to his lot. Suspended from Major League Baseball since 1989 for betting on baseball games while managing the Cincinnati Reds, Rose doesn’t believe he’s ever getting back in. At his age, time isn’t on his side. In an exclusive interview with Sportico on […]

  • Lumber Prices Are Through the Roof. We Nail the Stocks.

    Some lumber prices are up 50% in the past month. So, our columnist bought a set of wood-chopping tools and went hunting for stocks. The charms of Louisiana-Pacific.

  • Marshawn Lynch joins Oakland Roots ownership, brings financial literacy program to city kids

    The Roots play in the USL and announced the news with a fitting clip of Lynch going 'Beast Mode' in a soccer match.

  • Vadim Nemkov wants to finish Phil Davis in Bellator 257 main event

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov is set to make his first title defense against former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis in the quarterfinals of the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix at Bellator 257. Nemkov’s last victory was a masterclass performance, where he finished the former champion, current no. 1 contender, and another competitor in the light heavyweight grand prix Ryan Bader to win the belt at Bellator 244 in August. Speaking at virtual media day for Bellator 257, Nemkov discussed what it has been like to be a “front man” of sorts for the promotion as a champion in what is perhaps Bellator’s most stacked division. “I’m very proud that I’m on this level,” Nemkov said. “Bellator made posters of me and my picture is on the arena, on the cage.” Despite already reaching one of the highest achievements in the sport, the 28-year old Nemkov is more focused on paying it forward. But of course, Nemkov is enjoying the fruits of his labor as well. “I enjoy it. I’m happy. I’m really happy that Bellator trusts me, this moment that I’m on the posters,” Nemkov said. “I’m working really hard with my team to give [Bellator] the same, to show them that they’re also really happy to be in Bellator.” As far as his approach to the grand prix however, Nemkov is trying his best to maintain the perception of a fighter who has yet to achieve the championship that the Russian prodigy possesses in the light heavyweight title. Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ “Yes, I’m in the grand prix as a champion. But I try to move these things out of my head, so I enter this tournament like a regular fighter and I just want to win,” Nemkov said. “For me it’s [very] important to win this tournament. Not the belt." Nemkov’s opponent in the quarterfinals of the light heavyweight grand prix is a familiar foe in Phil Davis. The two fought in 2018, where Nemkov squeaked out a split decision win in 2018. As a result of Nemkov’s familiarity with “Mr. Wonderful”, Nemkov feels more prepared and more evolved as a fighter since their last outing. Nemkov is also keen on finishing Davis, something that has never been done in Davis’ professional career. “I’m ready to fight with Phil Davis for five rounds. I’ve prepared for it, but I want to finish it,” Nemkov said. “I don’t want to spend five rounds with Phil Davis.”

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Canelo Alvarez talks Billy Joe Saunders, adding to his power and staying ready

    WBA-WBC super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez previews his May 8 unification fight vs. WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

  • As Jamal Murray goes, so go the Denver Nuggets, even in heartbreaking injury

    Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.

  • Ben Simmons takes shot at Rudy Gobert in DPOY race: 'He’s not guarding everybody ... I had 42'

    Simmons was happy to talk up his scoring outburst, but neglected to mention Jordan Clarkson's 40-point effort in the same game.

  • Kevin Durant with a buzzer beater vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

    Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a buzzer beater vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/13/2021

  • Wild Dodgers-Padres clash introduces us to MLB's newest rivalry

    Dodgers beat Padres in thrilling 12-inning battle.

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.

  • Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters

    World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday. Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put in isolation and is being monitored, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement. "It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo," said the 25-year-old Medvedev.

  • Yankees' Aaron Boone sends message in team meeting after 8-2 loss to Rays

    After the Yankees (5-8) managed just three hits, committed three fielding errors and walked seven opposing batters in a lifeless loss to the Rays (6-8) -- who snapped a three-game skid -- manager Aaron Boone was direct with his players.

  • Sheldon Richardson, Maurice Hurst make interesting late additions to free-agent DT market for Cowboys

    In need of some help at defensive tackle, perhaps the Cowboys will look to make a move on one of the recently released players.

  • NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury moves up wins list

    Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek both collected one goal and two assists to pace the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch netted one goal and one assist apiece in the win, and Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo added goals as the Golden Knights won their fourth straight game.