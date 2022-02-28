2021 Report Card: Las Vegas Raiders
"GMFB" shares their 2021 Report Card for the Las Vegas Raiders. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The wait is over for fans in the UK and Europe: The Packers will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London during the 2022 regular season.
The NFL announced on Monday the five teams that will host international games in 2022. The Commanders were not named one of them.
Michael Thomas missed the entire 2021 NFL season with an ankle injury.
Stanford HC David Shaw said former Colts QB Andrew Luck is 'doing better than all of us combined.'
His long-time NFL broadcast-booth partner has bolted Fox for ESPN. Will Joe Buck follow Troy Aikman? That’s the next big domino to fall in this game of broadcast bingo. (Sorry to mix board-game metaphors. But, hey, that’s Life.) Buck has one year left on his contract with Fox. Via Andrew Marchand of the New York [more]
After seven successful seasons in the NFL, all with the Buccaneers, guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 28.
Charles Robinson & Dan Wetzel react to the big QB rumors from the last two weeks.
All four projected No. 1 seeds lost on Saturday, paving the way for Baylor to jump ahead and steal a top seed in the latest bracket projection.
The Miami Dolphins are moving forward with Mike McDaniel as the head coach and, for now, Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. At one point after the end of the 2021 season, however, the Dolphins explored a different approach. Per multiple sources, and as first revealed on Monday’s PFT Live, the Dolphins planned to pursue [more]
Curious to know what Brooks thought about the pace of play today.
Browns might "explore all available" QBs this offseason but the QB carousel may not be spinning as much as previously expected with many vets likely staying put:
The news, as broken on Monday’s PFT Live, that the Dolphins had planned to pursue Sean Payton to coach the team and Tom Brady to play quarterback, entails many layers and levels. Let’s focus, for now, on the wrinkle that the Dolphins sought permission from the Saints to speak to Payton, and that the Saints [more]
CBS Sports' latest mock draft has the Jets moving back 10 spots in the first round and trading the 10th pick to the Steelers.
As a street free agent, Billings gets a deal done before the league year starts after a disappointing season with the Browns in 2021:
A Minnesota high school basketball coach has resigned, and a team canceled the rest of its season after a player […] The post Coach quits, team’s season canceled after racist ‘monkey’ note sent to high school player appeared first on TheGrio.
The Colts submitted a proposal to the NFL's competition committee to change possession rules in overtime.
The Lakers played miserably against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the fans at Crypto.com Arena gave them an earful in the team's 123-95 loss.
Add in the fact that they're teammates, and NASCAR has a downright tantalizing storyline to follow just two races into the new season. Kyle Larson sent an infuriated Chase Elliott into the fence when they made contact Sunday with just under 20 laps to go at Auto Club Speedway. Elliott's bold move to take the lead was erased when Larson, who had been side drafting off Joey Logano to stay in front, came briskly up the track and pinched Elliott into the wall.
At the end of the most recent Green Bay season, we explained that the Packers could quickly end the Second Annual Aaron Rodgers Offseason Drama by offering Rodgers a two-year, fully-guaranteed, $100 million contract. Although we quickly heard from a source with knowledge of the dynamics that it’s not about money for Rodgers at this [more]