2021 regular season: Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards

Tennessee has concluded its 2021 regular season.

The Vols concluded its regular season with a 45-21 victory over Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee also has wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky and South Alabama.

The Vols have losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders. UT’s leaders for receiving yards are listed below.

Cedric Tillman, 931 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) is shoved by Vanderbilt cornerback Allan George (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Velus Jones Jr., 722 yards

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

JaVonta Payton, 378 yards

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) runs up the sideline after making a wide-open catch he will run for a touchdown during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Jalin Hyatt, 191 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) jumps over Bowling Green cornerback Marcus Sheppard (21) on a run during a game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jacob Warren, 179 yards

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an SEC football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

