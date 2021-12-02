2021 regular season: Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards

Tennessee has concluded its 2021 regular season.

The Vols concluded its regular season with a 45-21 victory over Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee also has wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky and South Alabama.

The Vols have losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders. UT’s leaders for rushing yards are listed below.

Jabari Small, 612 yards

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker, 561 yards

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs the ball during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tiyon Evans, 525 yards

Oct 9, 2021; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans (8) runs for a touchdown during a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Wright, 315 yards

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) carries as a Kentucky defender tried to make the tackl during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Len'Neth Whitehead, 207 yards

Running back Len’Neth Whitehead #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

