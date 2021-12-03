2021 regular season: Tennessee’s leaders for sacks

Tennessee has concluded its 2021 regular season.

The Vols concluded its regular season with a 45-21 victory over Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee also has wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky and South Alabama.

The Vols have losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders. UT’s leaders for sacks are listed below.

Byron Young, 5.5 sacks

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Emory Jones #5 of the Florida Gators looks to pass against Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Jeremy Banks, 4.5 sacks

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) after he was called for unnecessary roughness during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tyler Baron, 4 sacks

Tennessee linebacker Tyler Baron (9) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Theo Jackson, 1.5 sacks

Bowling Green wide receiver Austin Osborne (18) is tackled Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) and linebacker Solon Page III (38) during an NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Bowling Green Falcons in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Aaron Beasley, 1.5 sacks

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Quain Blakely, 1.5 sacks

Tennessee defensive lineman Ja’Quain Blakely (48) is defended against by Kentucky player during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

