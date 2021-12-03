2021 regular season: Tennessee’s leaders for tackles

Tennessee has concluded its 2021 regular season.

The Vols concluded its regular season with a 45-21 victory over Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee also has wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky and South Alabama.

The Vols have losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders. UT’s leaders for tackles are listed below.

Jeremy Banks, 108 tackles

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) after he was called for unnecessary roughness during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Aaron Beasley, 79 tackles

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Trevon Flowers, 79 tackles

Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) is blocked by a Florida defender during a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Theo Jackson, 73 tackles

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Alontae Taylor, 60 tackles

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel hugs defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) during senior day ceremonies before the start of the NCAA college football game between the Tennesse Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

