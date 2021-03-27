How the 2021 QB class could make NFL draft history

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
We already knew the 2021 NFL draft had one of the most impressive quarterback classes in recent memory, but this group could do something we’ve never seen before in draft history.

While quarterbacks have been selected with the first three picks in the NFL draft multiple times, we’ve never seen four straight quarterbacks come off the board with the first four picks.

After Friday’s blockbuster trade that put the San Francisco 49ers in the No. 3 spot, there’s a strong case to be made for that to happen this year.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and BYU’s Zach Wilson appears to be the favorite to land with the New York Jets at No. 2 overall. The 49ers are expected to target the next-best quarterback on the board at their new slot, while the Atlanta Falcons could end up taking whichever one San Francisco leaves for them (North Dakota State’s Trey Lance or Ohio State’s Justin Fields).

Alabama’s Mac Jones could also come off the board in the top 10 (No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers would make sense).

All of this is great news for the teams in the top 10 that don’t need a quarterback, such as the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 5 overall) and Miami Dolphins (No. 6 overall), as all of those passers coming off the board early will push the best talent at every other position down the board.

