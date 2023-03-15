Ezekiel Elliott released by the Dallas Cowboys
Where do you think Elliott will land next? #GoBucks
The Cowboys are parting ways with one longtime member of the team as the new league year gets underway, but tackle Tyron Smith won’t be joining running back Ezekiel Elliott in the hunt for a new team. There was word earlier this month that the team was working to rework Smith’s deal in order to [more]
Santiago Vescovi has shot better than 36% on 3-pointers in each of his four seasons with Tennessee basketball heading into March Madness.
"I didn't want to do it just for the money. So I was like, 'I'm done with this.' At least for UFC," former champ Glover Teixeira said of his retirement.
Jordan Spieth can speak with authority on the remarkable run of Scottie Scheffler, except that Spieth never liked that term when he was the subject. Spieth had won seven times in 13 months — two majors, a shot at all four of them, No. 1 in the world and a FedEx Cup title — when he showed up at Kapalua to start 2016 and was asked what he had planned for an encore. Golf has a couple of hit shows, and for now Scheffler is top billing.
The Titans won’t tender restricted free agent Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. The receiver, who signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020, caught 25 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns last season. He played 777 offensive snaps, which was 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He had [more]
Barack Obama lays out the path for the defending champion Gamecocks.
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Aaron Rodgers publicly announced his intentions to play for the Jets, but the Packers, clearly, are digging in.
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
DeForest Buckner couldn't help but notice something familiar about Javon Hargrave's reported free-agent contract with the 49ers.
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
The Colts have pulled the plug on the Stephon Gilmore tenure a year early, sending the Pro Bowl cornerback to the Cowboys in a trade.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
The Eagles gave cornerback Darius Slay permission to talk to other teams about a trade, but that won’t be the route he’s taking out of Philadelphia this offseason. Slay posted a message on Twitter saying he has “nothing but love” for Philadelphia and “let’s see where we heading next” on Wednesday morning. Shortly after that [more]
Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his decision. That much is clear. Currently appearing on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers said, “This isn’t a decision day. That’s already happened. We’re already days past this.” It’s unclear whether he’s going to eventually disclose his decision. Many believe that the decision is that he will accept a [more]
The FS1 analyst thinks the Stephon Gilmore trade takes the Dallas Cowboys defense to the next level.