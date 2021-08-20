2021 PFL Playoffs 2 results: Kayla Harrison dominates in first-round TKO win, advances to final

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Kayla Harrison is a PFL finalist once again.

The 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion punched her ticket to the 2021 season final with a first-round TKO win over Genah Fabian in the main event of 2021 PFL Playoffs 2. The official stoppage came at the 4:01 mark.

With this victory, Harrison (11-0) is set to take on Taylor Guardado, who defeated Mariana Morais via split decision, for the $1 million prize. The final is scheduled for Oct. 27 also at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The 2021 PFL Playoffs 2 took place on Thursday night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The main card air on ESPN and ESPN+ with the prelims exclusively on ESPN+.

Related

2021 PFL Playoffs 2 video: Renan Ferreira starches Stuart Austin with 31-second knockout

It was a quick night for Harrison.

Harrison cut the distance early on Fabian (4-2) and clinched her against the cage early in the round. From there, it took her some time to get to the canvas, but once she got the takedown it was a one-way street for Harrison.

The two-time judo Olympic gold medalist got the mount and just rained ground-and-pound on Fabian. The City Kickboxing fighter managed to survive for a few seconds, but eventually wasn’t able to get out, forcing the referee to call a stop to the fight.

Harrison remains unbeaten in her professional MMA career. The ATT product bested Mariana Morais and Cindy Dandois to enter the playoffs.

Kayla Harrison GOES OFF! Kayla Harrison vs Taylor Guardado is set for the 2021 #PFLChampionship!#PFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5kGUarwIzd — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2021

The full official 2021 PFL Playoffs 2 results include:

Story continues

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+)

Kayla Harrison def. Genah Fabian via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:01 – women’s lightweight semifinal

Bruno Cappelozza def. Jamelle Jones via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:33 – heavyweight semifinal

Taylor Guardado def. Mariana Morais via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) – women’s lightweight semifinal

Ante Delija def. Denis Goltsov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – heavyweight semifinal

PRELIMINARY CARD