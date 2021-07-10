2021 Penn State Nittany Lions Profile Card: Norval Black

Name: Norval Black

Number: 88

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Senior

Height: 6′-1″

Weight: 183

Hometown: Germantown, MD

High School: Northwest (transfer from Lackawanna College)

Twitter: @_NB88_

Overview

Penn State has established quite a pipeline of transfers from Lackawanna College. Among the handful of players to come to Penn State from the successful JUCO program in Scranton is wide receiver Norval Black.

Black transferred to Penn State from Lackawanna College in 2020 and did not see the field for the Nittany Lions in 2020, his junior season of eligibility. But he came to Happy Valley with a solid career already behind him with the JUCO program. A team captain as a sophomore, Black was a part of a Lackawanna College program that went 10-1 in 2019 and 11-0 in 2018.

Black recorded 570 receiving yards on 22 catches in 2019, which led to him being named All-Northeast Football Conference first team in his final season of junior college football.

Black’s role in 2021 for the Nittany Lions may be as a deep reserve on offense, with some possible special teams duties to get him on the field this fall.

