2021 Penn State Nittany Lions Profile Card: Johnny Dixon

Name: Johnny Dixon

Number: 3

Position: Cornerback

Class: Junior

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 188 lbs

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

High School: Chamberlain

Twitter: @johnnydixon_

Overview

Following a couple of years in the SEC with the South Carolina Gamecocks, cornerback Johnny Dixon made the decision to evaluate his transfer options following the conclusion to the 2020 college football season. And it did not take long for Penn State to win him over. Dixon committed to Penn State in late December and has since arrived on Penn State’s campus to add to the depth in the secondary in 2021.

I want to say I’m thankful for the staff at USC and my brothers that still play there. After a lot of thought and prayer Me and my family have made the decision for me to transfer and play for The Penn State University. #Weare #Nittanynation 🦁🤟🏾 @CoachTerryPSU @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/E9zEWOazTv — BET ON ME (@JohnnyDixon_) December 28, 2020

As a true freshman in 2019 for South Carolina, Dixon appeared in all 12 games played by the Gamecocks, although most of his work at the time came on special teams. He got much more playing time with the South Carolina defense in 2020 by starting in eight of the 10 games he played for his former program.

Dixon was already at least somewhat familiar with what Penn State had to offer him when he opened up his availability in the transfer portal, as Penn State did previously have him on the recruiting radar out of high school.

It remains to be seen if Dixon will be a starter for the Penn State defense or how his role will work in what is expected to be a talented and deep secondary with plenty of options to work with. But his addition comes with experience and potential as a solid contributor at the very least.

This young man has brought his A game this week. @JohnnyDixon_ challenged the WR’s everyday. #IronsharpensIron pic.twitter.com/dR94lkQ487 — Taylor Stubblefield (@CoachStubbs) April 18, 2021

