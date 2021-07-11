2021 Penn State Nittany Lions Profile Card: Tyler Warren

Name: Tyler Warren

Number: 44

Position: Tight end

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 249 lbs

Hometown: Mechanicsville, VA

High School: Atlee

Overview

Tyler Warren arrived at Penn State having shown the ability to play multiple positions in high school, including quarterback. But at Penn State, Warren fits the mold of what the Nittany Lions are looking for in a tight end.

At 6′-6″ and nearly 250 pounds, Warren has the potential to be a solid target in the passing game, but it may take a little time before he gets any major opportunities in the Penn State offense. Warren did appear in two games for Penn State during the 2020 season, and he has earned recognition as one of the coaching staff’s developmental squad offensive players of the week during his true freshman season.

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Dylan Farronato (32) during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Warren played mostly quarterback in high school, so he is still learning to thrive at his new primary position at Penn State. One thing to potentially keep an eye out for in the future could be a well-designed trick play that will eventually have Warren throwing a pass down the field or across it to an open man for a big gain. It has to happen, right?

Warren originally was a commitment of Virginia Tech during his recruiting process. But in the summer of 2019, Warren made the decision to commit to Penn State’s Class of 2020.

List

