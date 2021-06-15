2021 Penn State Nittany Lions Profile Card: Tariq Castro-Fields

Name: Tariq Castro-Fields

Number: 5

Position: Cornerback

Class: Senior+ 3(using the extra year of eligibility from NCAA)

Height: 6′-0″

Weight: 198

Hometown: Upper Marlboro, MD

High School: Riverdale Baptist School

Twitter: @ayeewonton

Overview

Penn State’s defense received great news when Tariq Castro-Fields decided to return for his final year of eligibility in 2021. Taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all college athletes as a result of the pandemic in 2020, Castro-Fields will have a chance to provide Penn State with a veteran presence in the defensive secondary and boost his own potential NFL draft stock in 2022.

Castro-Fields saw his 2020 season cut short due to injury, so it made sense for him to decide to come back and play one more season of college football. Castro-Fields will be a key starter for the defense this season and he will be the leader of a very talented secondary with plenty of options to work with in a variety of ways. Last season, Castro-Fields started three games and he recorded 12 tackles, six of which were solo tackles.

Despite his brief season, Castro-Fields earned honorable mention by Big Ten media and coaches for All-Big Ten consideration. As a junior in 2019, Castro-Fields was named All-Big Ten third team by the media, with an honorable mention nod from the Big Ten coaches. Castro-Fields started all 13 games for Penn State in 2019 after getting three starts as a sophomore in 2018.

Castro-Fields is already on his way to a big rebound in 2021. Coming out of the spring practice season, Penn State coaches named Castro-Fields one of the two defensive players of the spring (defensive lineman PJ Mustipher being the other).

Story continues

Love competing against the offense everyday! The guys will be ready 💯 https://t.co/yKxtBAmsyV — Tariq Castro-Fields (@ayeewonton) April 18, 2021

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

List

Penn State Nittany Lions 2021 Football Schedule

Related