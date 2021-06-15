2021 Penn State Nittany Lions Profile Card: Tariq Castro-Fields
Name: Tariq Castro-Fields
Number: 5
Position: Cornerback
Class: Senior+ 3(using the extra year of eligibility from NCAA)
Height: 6′-0″
Weight: 198
Hometown: Upper Marlboro, MD
High School: Riverdale Baptist School
Twitter: @ayeewonton
Overview
Penn State’s defense received great news when Tariq Castro-Fields decided to return for his final year of eligibility in 2021. Taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all college athletes as a result of the pandemic in 2020, Castro-Fields will have a chance to provide Penn State with a veteran presence in the defensive secondary and boost his own potential NFL draft stock in 2022.
Castro-Fields saw his 2020 season cut short due to injury, so it made sense for him to decide to come back and play one more season of college football. Castro-Fields will be a key starter for the defense this season and he will be the leader of a very talented secondary with plenty of options to work with in a variety of ways. Last season, Castro-Fields started three games and he recorded 12 tackles, six of which were solo tackles.
Let's get it‼️ @ayeewonton #WeAre pic.twitter.com/r7EN1cAZSq
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 15, 2021
Despite his brief season, Castro-Fields earned honorable mention by Big Ten media and coaches for All-Big Ten consideration. As a junior in 2019, Castro-Fields was named All-Big Ten third team by the media, with an honorable mention nod from the Big Ten coaches. Castro-Fields started all 13 games for Penn State in 2019 after getting three starts as a sophomore in 2018.
Castro-Fields is already on his way to a big rebound in 2021. Coming out of the spring practice season, Penn State coaches named Castro-Fields one of the two defensive players of the spring (defensive lineman PJ Mustipher being the other).
𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬
Jim O'Hora Defensive Player Awards
Congratulations, @ayeewonton & @KingPJ55! 👊#WeAre pic.twitter.com/9GkXMWnOac
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 26, 2021
Shoutout to @ayeewonton & @cpw_3, our #IronLions of the Week! 😤🦾#WeAre pic.twitter.com/JALuv439D4
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 19, 2021
Love competing against the offense everyday! The guys will be ready 💯 https://t.co/yKxtBAmsyV
— Tariq Castro-Fields (@ayeewonton) April 18, 2021
