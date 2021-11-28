2021 Penn State Nittany Lions transfer portal tracker

Now that the regular season is over for Penn State, the offseason is essentially here. Sure, there is a bowl game to still look forward to that gives Penn State an opportunity to end the season on a winning note, but now is the time to pay close attention to the transfer portal updates.

The NCAA transfer portal has allowed student-athletes a chance to explore all of their potential options for a transfer to another school. Whether in search of more playing time, a change of scenery, or a coaching change, a player can use the transfer portal to their advantage to evaluate what is ultimately best for them.

Penn State has been no stranger to the transfer portal with a number of players choosing to continue their college careers elsewhere in recent years. But the Nittany Lions have also added to their roster through transfer portal options.

We’ll be keeping track of all of the transfer portal activity out of Happy Valley and see where players ultimately decide to go once they make their decisions known. And if Penn State adds any players from the portal, we’ll make a note of that as well.

Here is an updated look at the players who have decided to enter the transfer portal from Penn State’s program. updates on what school they will be attending will be provided where applicable.

As of now, there is 1 Penn State football player in the transfer portal.

This was last updated on November 28, 2021.

Tyler Rudolph, Safety

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Entered transfer portal: November 24, 2021

Recruiting Class: 2018

247 Sports composite rating: Four-star

New school: TBD

