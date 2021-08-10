2021 Penn State depth chart projection: Defensive backs

One strength Penn State should be able to rely on in the 2021 season will be in the defensive secondary. With key returning players in the backfield and a wealth of talent and potential in younger players on the roster, the stability of the secondary is one of Penn State’s best things going for it in the 2021 college football season.

The Big Ten is ripe with wide receiver talent with players like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson at Ohio State and Ty Fryfogle of Indiana and Ronnie Bell at Michigan. Penn State will face all of them in Big Ten East play.

Penn State may have one of the best safeties in the Big Ten in Jaquan Brisker, but the defensive backs are also in terrific shape with the return of Tariq Castro-Fields, the continued growth of players like Joey Porter Jr., and the arrival of freshman Kalen King. But how exactly will Penn State line up the defensive backs against an assortment of incredibly talented wide receivers in the Big Ten this season?

Here’s how the depth chart at defensive back may look for the Nittany Lions this fall.

Starter: Tariq Castro-Fields

Penn State received a bit of a lift on defense when Tariq Castro-Fields decided to return for another season. His 2020 season was derailed due to injury, so he looks forward to being back on the field and healthy. With him on the field, Penn State has a veteran leader at a key position where experience matters.

Starter: Joey Porter Jr.

The physicality and athleticism of Joey Porter Jr. has been on display in his first couple of seasons with the Nittany Lions. This year figures to see Porter cement his role as a starter. Although not as experienced as Catdro-Fields, Porter appears to have solid awareness and football IQ and is able to read what is happening quickly enough to make any adjustments if needed.

Johnny Dixon

Among the additions through the transfer portal this offseason was Johnny Dixon. Dixon comes to Penn State from South Carolina, who showed a good ability to break up passes during his time in the SEC.

Daequan Hardy

Daequan Hardy was a player that took advantage of injuries ahead of him last season. Due to the injury issues Penn State faced last season, Hardy appeared in all nine games Penn State played in 2020. That experience should help as Hardy continues to develop. That will lead to Hardy being a reliable backup option if needed.

Kalen King

True freshman Kalen King certainly made an impact in the spring. Head coach James Franklin suggested King was the most talented freshman he has been able to work with during his time in Happy Valley. But considering the depth at the position, King may still have to work his way up before getting any notable playing time. We'll see him this season, and the future looks great. But King will be a solid third-option in 2021.

What about Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson?

Considering the options Penn State has at the defensive back position, James Franklin and his staff have spent some time this offseason trying to move some players to new positions. Keaton Ellis is moving to a safety position, with defensive coordinator Brent Pry confirming the plan for Ellis is to use him primarily as a free safety. As for Marquis Wilson, Franklin said back in the spring they were looking to give him an opportunity to play some wide receiver. With Penn State looking for some big playmakers at the receiver position, Wilson is a player Penn State hopes can deliver with his talent on the other side of the football. Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

