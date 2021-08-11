2021 Penn State depth chart projection: Safety

The safety position together with the defensive backs assembled in Happy Valley is giving Penn State great confidence in the stability and performance of its defensive secondary. Like the defensive backs, Penn State received terrific offseason news with Jaquan Brisker announcing his decision to return for one more season in the blue and white, giving the Nittany Lions one of the best at his position, not just on the team but in the entire Big Ten and, arguably, the nation.

Brisker’s return was a significant one for the Nittany Lions. Having the luxury of having a talent with early NFL draft round projections gives Penn State a valuable asset in the defense. And like the defensive backs bringing back Tariq Castro-Fields, this allows Penn State to work the roster a little bit to address some other possible areas of concern with regard to depth and playmakers.

Penn State will be led with senior players at the safety position no matter who gets paired with Brisker, and the future of the position is already looking to be in solid shape.

So, with all of that in mind, here’s a look at how the safety position may pan out for the Nittany Lions this fall.

Starter: Jaquan Brisker

Simply put, Brisker is Penn State's best defensive player. Brisker played well in the second half of the season last fall and is already widely regarded as one of the top defensive players in the Big Ten for the 2021 season. The only question is what player gets slotted as the other starting safety for the Nittany Lions.

Starter: Ji'Ayir Brown

Ji'Ayir Brown may be the most likely candidate to lock down on the other starting job available. Brown was the top backup option on the depth chart last season behind Lamont Wade, but that doesn't necessarily mean he is the obvious pick. But he may be the best bet against the pass.

Jonathan Sutherland

The other top candidate to be a starter at the safety position is Jonathan Sutherland, and it's entirely possible he will be the one getting the starting nod from defensive coordinator Brent Pry and James Franklin when it comes time to make the decision. A true team leader, Sutherland continues to lead by example on the practice field.

Keaton Ellis

Keaton Ellis has moved from the cornerback position to safety to make better use of his physical stature. The overabundance of defensive backs has also allowed Penn State to be flexible with a few guys, including Ellis. Expect to see Ellis get some decent playing time this season.

Tyler Rudolph

Tyler Rudolph, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, may still be a year away from really taking his stride with a prominent role in the defense, so expect him to make the most of his opportunities when tasked with stepping on the field. It may be limited, but Rudolph is absolutely a player to keep a watchful eye on.

Enzo Jennings

Another four-star recruit, this time in the Class of 2020, Enzo Jennings is also a player to keep an eye on in the future. Don't expect to see Jennings too often on the field this season unless a game is lopsided and the result is all but final. But like Rudolph, that playing time will be useful for Jennings as he is developed to be ready to take over a more significant role in the coming years.

