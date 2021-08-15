2021 Patriots training camp: Jonnu Smith shaken up during light workout at Gillette

Curran: Jonnu Smith shaken up during light workout at Gillette originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It was a low-impact workout for the Patriots on Sunday morning but it wasn’t a no-impact workout. Big-ticket tight end Jonnu Smith left practice after getting tangled up in a 1-on-1 drill. Smith had his cleat and sock removed and walked off slowly under his own power, ending his day.

We’ll keep an eye peeled for Smith’s usage down in Philadelphia this week as the Patriots headed out Sunday afternoon for two days of competitive practice with the Eagles ahead of Thursday night’s preseason game.

This was the team’s first time on the field since Thursday night’s gripping 22-13 triumph over the Football Team of Washington. The Patriots were in shells for the workout which was closed to the public.

Aside from Smith leaving, there was news on the returning front worth mentioning. Chase Winovich took part in his first practice of camp. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was also on the field and made a cameo in 11-on-11 work when Cam Newton dropped a beautiful ball in to Agholor on a post-corner that went over the heads of both Jonathan Jones and Devin McCourty.

David Andrews came back to practice after having a hand issue last week. His right wrist was taped tightly. And Hunter Henry was back at practice but not taking part in drills.

Among the players not out there? Defensive back Myles Bryant, who was shaken up Thursday, was absent as were Tre Nixon, Anfernee Jennings and Nick Folk. Marvin Hall, David Wells and Rashod Berry reportedly were released.

Newton took the reps with the first offense again. Aside from the throw to Agholor, his other noteworthy completion was a beautifully placed 20-yard out to Jakobi Meyers over a trailing Jonathan Jones. Matt LaCosse dropped an easy Newton pass in the flat leading both him and Newton to show some irritation over the play. Lacosse’s drop followed one by Brandon Bolden on a throw from Mac Jones.

Drop of the day, though, came from Gunner Olszewski who lost De’Angelo Ross on a post and had a perfect throw from Jones.

Jones did a nice job running a late-practice two-minute drill in which he found N’Keal Harry over corner Dee Virgin. Again, the catches weren’t being contested too robustly unless the balls were 50-50.

The Patriots and Eagles will have their first practice tomorrow at their NovaCare Complex at 10 a.m. Senator Phil A. Perry and I will have all the intel for you from what will be VIPs (very important practices).