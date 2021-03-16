2021 Patriots mock draft: Trade up to No. 7 in first round gets Pats future QB

2021 Patriots mock draft: Does the spending spree impact Belichick's approach? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were very active Monday after the NFL's tampering window for free agents opened. But their work is far from over.

The Patriots addressed several roster holes by agreeing to deals with six players: tight end Jonnu Smith, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, edge rusher Matthew Judon, wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

New England still has plenty more time to add more pieces, however, and the team also will fill out its roster in the 2021 NFL Draft.

So, how does Monday's flurry of moves impact the Patriots' plans come draft time? Phil Perry's Patriots-specific NFL Mock Draft takes a crack at that question by projecting each of New England's picks -- including a blockbuster trade for a quarterback right off the bat.

