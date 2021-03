2021 Pac-12 schedule: Stanford is the first team in a decade to play 12 Power Five teams

Stanford is doing something in 2021 that no college team has done since 2011.

The Cardinal are playing all three non-conference games against Power Five opponents. Couple that with their nine Pac-12 games revealed on Tuesday and Stanford is the first team in 10 years to play a schedule that includes only Power Five teams.

The last team to play all Power Five teams was USC in 2011.

Stanford has Kansas State, Vanderbilt and Notre Dame on its non-conference schedule. The Kansas State game is at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in Week 1. The Notre Dame game ends the regular season for both teams.

Below is the complete Pac-12 schedule for 2021. Each team plays five games against teams in the same division and four teams in the opposite division.

Stanford will play all Power Five teams in 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

2021 Pac-12 schedule

Week 0

Hawaii at UCLA (Aug. 28)

Week 1

Arizona vs. BYU

Southern Utah at Arizona State

Nevada at Cal

Northern Colorado at Colorado

Fresno State at Oregon

Oregon State at Purdue

Stanford vs. Kansas State

LSU at UCLA

San Jose State at USC

Weber State at Utah

Montana at Washington

Utah State at Washington State

Week 2

San Diego State at Arizona

UNLV at Arizona State

Cal at TCU

Colorado vs. Texas A&M

Oregon at Ohio State

Hawaii at Oregon State

Stanford at USC

Utah at BYU

Washington at Michigan

Portland State at Washington State

Week 3

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Arizona State at BYU

Sacremento State at Cal

Minnesota at Colorado

Stony Brook at Oregon

Idaho at Oregon

Stanford at Vanderbilt

Fresno State at UCLA

USC at Washington State

Utah at San Diego State

Arkansas State at Washington

Week 4

Arizona at Oregon

Colorado at Oregon State

Cal at Washington

Oregon State at USC

UCLA at Stanford

Utah at Washington State

Week 5

Arizona State at UCLA

Washington State at Cal

Colorado at USC

Oregon at Stanford

Washington at Oregon State

Week 6

UCLA at Arizona

Stanford at Arizona State

Oregon State at Washington State

Utah at USC

Week 7

Arizona at Colorado

Arizona State at Utah

Cal at Oregon

Stanford at Washington State

UCLA at Washington

Story continues

Week 8

Washington at Arizona

Colorado at Cal

Oregon at UCLA

Utah at Oregon State

USC at Notre Dame

BYU at Washington State

Week 9

Arizona At USC

Washington State at USC

Oregon State at Cal

Oregon at Colorado

Stanford at Washington

UCLA at Utah

Week 10

Cal at Arizona

USC at Arizona State

Oregon State at Colorado

Oregon at Washington

Utah at Stanford

Week 11

Utah at Arizona

Arizona State at Washington

USC at Cal

Colorado at UCLA

Washington State at Oregon

Stanford at Oregon State

Week 12

Arizona at Washington State

Arizona State at Oregon State

Cal at Stanford

Washington at Colorado

Oregon at Utah

UCLA at USC

Week 13

Arizona at Arizona State

Cal at UCLA

Colorado at Utah

Oregon State at Oregon

Notre Dame at Stanford

BYU at USC

Washington State at Washington

