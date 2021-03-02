2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule Release: Chip Kelly is focused on quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson transforming from 'good to great'

The Pac-12 Conference announced its 2021 football schedule on Tuesday, Mar. 2 during the Football Schedule Release Show hosted by Pac-12 Networks’ Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth. Haberman and Roth speak with UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly on both the skill and leadership improvements to be made for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during workouts this off-season. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule Release: Jonathan Smith expects the Oregon State quarterback room to continue improvement in 'competitive' spring practices

    The Pac-12 Conference announced its 2021 football schedule on Tuesday, Mar. 2 during the Football Schedule Release Show hosted by Pac-12 Networks’ Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth. Haberman and Roth speak with Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith about the competitive quarterback competition taking place this off-season in Corvallis. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

