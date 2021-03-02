2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule Release: David Shaw ready to 'watch' Stanford's quarterback competition, addresses other areas of focus across the field

The Pac-12 Conference announced its 2021 football schedule on Tuesday, Mar. 2 during the Football Schedule Release Show hosted by Pac-12 Networks’ Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth. Haberman and Roth speak with Stanford football head coach David Shaw on the quarterback competition with spring practice set to get off and running on the Farm. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.