2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule Release: Nick Rolovich aiming for 'togetherness' with Washington State football this season

The Pac-12 Conference announced its 2021 football schedule on Tuesday, Mar. 2 during the Football Schedule Release Show hosted by Pac-12 Networks’ Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth. Haberman and Roth speak with Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich about the excitement surrounding the direction of this program with spring practice starting up in Pullman. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule Release: Herm Edwards talks 'excitement' around the culture of Arizona State football

    The Pac-12 Conference announced its 2021 football schedule on Tuesday, Mar. 2 during the Football Schedule Release Show hosted by Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth. Haberman and Roth speak with Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards on the direction his program is headed moving into spring practice.

