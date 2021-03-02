2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule Release: Herm Edwards talks 'excitement' around the culture of Arizona State football

The Pac-12 Conference announced its 2021 football schedule on Tuesday, Mar. 2 during the Football Schedule Release Show hosted by Pac-12 Networks’ Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth. Haberman and Roth speak with Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards on the direction his program is headed moving into spring practice. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

