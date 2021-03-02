2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule Release: Mario Cristobal on competitiveness within Oregon football

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Pac-12 Conference announced its 2021 football schedule on Tuesday, Mar. 2 during the Football Schedule Release Show hosted by Pac-12 Networks’ Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth. Haberman and Roth speak with Oregon football head coach Mario Cristobal on the competitiveness that takes place at spring ball in Eugene. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule Release: Herm Edwards talks 'excitement' around the culture of Arizona State football

    The Pac-12 Conference announced its 2021 football schedule on Tuesday, Mar. 2 during the Football Schedule Release Show hosted by Pac-12 Networks’ Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth. Haberman and Roth speak with Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards on the direction his program is headed moving into spring practice. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • 2021 Utah Football Schedule Released

    Utes to play six home games in 2021SAN FRANCISCO – The 2021 season is looking bright for the University of Utah Football Program as the Pac-12 Conference announced the 2021 schedule today with the Utes also playing three non-conference games in addition to their nine-game league slate.

  • Toasting a Pac-12 title will require road-weary UCLA to beat Oregon

    UCLA's road to the Pac-12 championship goes through Oregon because conference officials say they want equity in crowning the regular-season champion.

  • Ex-Barcelona president Bartomeu arrested: source

    Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested on Monday as part of a police investigation into last year's 'Barcagate' scandal, a source with knowledge of the case told AFP.

  • UCLA's schedule sets up for Bruins to make first statement under Chip Kelly

    UCLA will open the 2021 season by hosting Hawaii on Aug. 28 in a game that gives Chip Kelly another chance to win his first nonconference game with the Bruins.

  • 'Emotional wreck': Star departures hit Houston sports fans

    HOUSTON (AP) Five-year-old Sawyer Brown was inconsolable. ''I want James Harden to be on the Texas team,'' she said, tears filling her eyes, in a video he shared on Facebook. ''James Harden... I just want him,'' she said.

  • Former Oregon Ducks QB Cale Millen to transfer to Northern Arizona

    He saw limited action on special teams last season for Oregon.

  • Former USC 4-star commit Junior Tuihalamaka leaves Trojans off new top 5

    Four-star Rivals100 linebacker Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka was committed to USC for almost

  • Trump describes rally before deadly Capitol riot as a 'love fest'

    Following his first post-presidency speech, former President Donald Trump described the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the deadly Capitol riot as "beautiful" a "love fest." Trump spoke with Fox News on Sunday after delivering a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, in which he continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 presidential election. In the Fox interview, Trump was asked if there's anything he would have in retrospect done differently prior to a crowd of his supporters storming the Capitol building on Jan. 6, but the former president instead spoke favorably about the rally he delivered remarks at before the deadly riot. "That rally was massive," Trump said. "...It was tremendous numbers of people. Not the Capitol, I'm talking about the rally itself. And it was a love fest. It was a beautiful thing." Trump spoke at a rally in Washington, D.C., on the day Congress was meeting to certify the election results, urging his supporters to march down to the Capitol building and "show strength" before a deadly riot ultimately occurred. The House of Representatives subsequently impeached Trump for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions surrounding the riot, though he was acquitted by the Senate. In reference to the violence that occurred at the Capitol following the rally, Trump told Fox he "hated to see" it. Trump during his CPAC speech didn't back down from his false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and "Republicans in Washington let out a collective groan," Politico writes, as this "puts them right back in the position of rebuking Trump or looking spineless." Trump called in to Fox News after his CPAC speech and was asked by Steve Hilton about his response to the January 6 insurrection. He tried to shift blame to Pelosi before resorting to Black Lives Matter whataboutism. pic.twitter.com/5tjXcs12hF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?Harry Potter game will reportedly allow transgender characters after J.K. Rowling uproarDemocrats need to choose: The filibuster or democracy

  • Michigan football's players feel 'fired up,' refreshed by new coaching staff

    Michigan football's players say there is a different energy in the building this spring after a disappointing 2-4 season in 2020.

  • Oregon Ducks 2021 Pac-12 College Football Schedule Revealed

    The road for the title defense is revealed.

  • Report: Washington likely to part ways QB Alex Smith in coming days

    Washington wants to upgrade at QB, so Alex Smith will likely become a free agent for the first time in his career.

  • Notre Dame’s 2021 Schedule: Early Themes

    There is Big Ten representation with a one-time traditional rival (Purdue) and one that hasn’t been faced since 1964 (Wisconsin). There still are five ACC members on the docket, plus two-opponents from Ohio — Toledo and Cincinnati — dot the schedule. In the next two weeks, with spring drills slated to begin later this month around the country (if not already at some schools), we will count down Notre Dame’s 12 games in the order of what we believe will be the degree of difficulty.

  • Former Giants DT John Mendenhall dead at 72

    Former New York Giants defensive end John Mendenhall has passed away at the age of 72.

  • Man City strike first with Dendoncker own goal

    Riyad Mahrez smashes a pass across the goalmouth, and Leander Dendoncker can't do anything but turn it into his own net to give Manchester City an early lead over Wolves.

  • Oregon Ducks land JUCO OT Percy Lewis over Auburn and Syracuse

    Got a big man out of SEC country.

  • Cal's Pac-12 Schedule Released

    Cal's 2021 schedule has been released, a little later than usual, but is out nonetheless. The Bears have their normal odd-year schedule, one that has the state schools in the Pac-12 North coming to Berkeley, road games against two of the three Pac-12 schools, and a new rotation of Pac-12 South opponents.

  • 3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

    Age 62 is the earliest age you can file for Social Security, and not surprisingly, it's also the most popular. Your monthly Social Security benefit is unique to you, and it's calculated based on your average monthly wage, indexed for inflation, during your 35 most profitable years of earnings in the workforce. Filing for Social Security at 62 with an FRA of 67 will shrink your monthly benefit by 30%, and unless you undo your filing and pay back your benefits within a year of claiming them, you'll be stuck with that lower benefit for life.

  • Iowa wrestlers try to defend Big Ten title after long layoff

    Running outdoors when the temperature was below zero wasn’t optimal, but it was the only way Iowa wrestlers could stay in shape during their 10-day pause because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program. “When you’re doing that, you think, ‘I don’t know how many sports would take that extra mile and go out and run in negative-degree weather,’” senior 165-pounder Alex Marinelli said. The interruption to the season led to the cancellations of two duals, meaning the top-ranked Hawkeyes will go into the Big Ten championships having not competed since Feb. 7.

  • Payton Pritchard with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards

    Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics) with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards, 02/28/2021