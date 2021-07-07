2021 the Open Championship: Field, Pairings, Tee Times, Live Stream, how to watch
Golf's final major championship of the 2021 season is just around the corner.
The 2021 Open Championship -- informally known to many as the British Open -- begins on Thursday, July 16 at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England.
This year's tournament will be the 149th edition of the British Open, golf's oldest major tournament, and the 11th time it's played at Royal St. George's.
The 2020 Open Championship was golf's lone major to be canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, the first time the British Open wasn't played since World War II.
This year's competition is loaded with talent, however, as each golfer will try and claim the final major title of the season. Jon Rahm, the winner of the U.S. Open in June, is the betting favorite to win the event, followed by Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.
Here's everything you need to know about the 149th Open Championship.
149th Open Championship Information
What: The 149th Open Championship (British Open) golf tournament
When: Thursday, July 16 - Sunday, July 20, 2021
Where: Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England
TV Channel: Golf Channel, NBC
Livestream: Peacock, NBCSports.com
149th Open Championship Field
Here are all the players that have committed to the 2021 Open Championship.
Jaco Ahlers
Byeong Hun An
Abraham Ancer
Marcus Armitage
Sam Bairstow
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Richard Bland
Keegan Bradley (Reserve)
Christoffer Bring
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Rafa Cabrera-Bello
Jorge Campillo
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Ricardo Celia
Stewart Cink
Darren Clarke
Corey Conners
Daniel Crof
Joel Dahmen
Jason Day
Louis de Jager
Bryson DeChambeau
David Duval
Ernie Els
Harris English
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Sam Forgan
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Abel Gallegos
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo (Reserve)
Adam Hadwin
Cole Hammer
Justin Harding
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Benjamin Hebert
Lucas Hebert
Russell Henley
Garrick Higgo
Daniel Hillier
Charley Hoffman
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Ben Hutchinson
Yuki Inamori
Jazz Janewattananond
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Matt Jones
Takumi Kanaya
Rikard Karlberg
Brad Kennedy
Chan Kim
Marcus Kinhult
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Matt Kuchar
Romain Langasque
Deyen Lawson
Danny Lee
KH Lee
Richard T Lee
Marc Leishman
Haotong Li
Yuxin Lin
Joe Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
Robert MacIntyre
Richard Mansell
Hideki Matsuyama
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickelson
Guido Migliozzi
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Collin Morikawa
Sebastian Munoz
Kevin Na
Ryutaro Nagano
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Shaun Norris
Louis Oosthuizen
Carlos Ortiz
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Victor Perez
Aaron Pike
Nicholas Poppleton
Ian Poulter
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Chez Reavie
Patrick Reed
J.C. Ritchie
Justin Rose
Poom Saksansin
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Marcel Schneider
Matthias Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Adam Scott
Jason Scrivener
Laird Shepherd
Webb Simpson
Cameron Smith
Brandt Snedeker
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Kevin Streelman
Justin Thomas
Jonathan Thomson
Brendon Todd
Cameron Tringale
Daniel Van Tonder (reserve)
Erik van Rooyen
Johannes Veerman
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Paul Waring
Bubba Watson
Lee Westwood
Bernd Wiesberger
Danny Willett
Matthew Wolff
Connor Worsdall
Gary Woodland
Will Zalatoris