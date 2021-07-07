2021 the Open Championship: Field, Pairings, Tee Times, Live Stream, how to watch

How to watch the Open Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Golf's final major championship of the 2021 season is just around the corner.

The 2021 Open Championship -- informally known to many as the British Open -- begins on Thursday, July 16 at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England.

This year's tournament will be the 149th edition of the British Open, golf's oldest major tournament, and the 11th time it's played at Royal St. George's.

The 2020 Open Championship was golf's lone major to be canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, the first time the British Open wasn't played since World War II.

This year's competition is loaded with talent, however, as each golfer will try and claim the final major title of the season. Jon Rahm, the winner of the U.S. Open in June, is the betting favorite to win the event, followed by Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Here's everything you need to know about the 149th Open Championship.

149th Open Championship Information

What: The 149th Open Championship (British Open) golf tournament

When: Thursday, July 16 - Sunday, July 20, 2021

Where: Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England

TV Channel: Golf Channel, NBC

Livestream: Peacock, NBCSports.com

149th Open Championship Field

Here are all the players that have committed to the 2021 Open Championship.

Jaco Ahlers

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Marcus Armitage

Sam Bairstow

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Richard Bland

Keegan Bradley (Reserve)

Christoffer Bring

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Jorge Campillo

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Ricardo Celia

Stewart Cink

Darren Clarke

Corey Conners

Daniel Crof

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Louis de Jager

Bryson DeChambeau

David Duval

Ernie Els

Harris English

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sam Forgan

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Abel Gallegos

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo (Reserve)

Adam Hadwin

Cole Hammer

Justin Harding

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Benjamin Hebert

Lucas Hebert

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Daniel Hillier

Charley Hoffman

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Ben Hutchinson

Yuki Inamori

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Rikard Karlberg

Brad Kennedy

Chan Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Romain Langasque

Deyen Lawson

Danny Lee

KH Lee

Richard T Lee

Marc Leishman

Haotong Li

Yuxin Lin

Joe Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Ryutaro Nagano

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

Aaron Pike

Nicholas Poppleton

Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

J.C. Ritchie

Justin Rose

Poom Saksansin

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Marcel Schneider

Matthias Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Laird Shepherd

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Kevin Streelman

Justin Thomas

Jonathan Thomson

Brendon Todd

Cameron Tringale

Daniel Van Tonder (reserve)

Erik van Rooyen

Johannes Veerman

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Connor Worsdall

Gary Woodland

Will Zalatoris