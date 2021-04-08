Notre Dame football will wrap up its spring practice slate on May 1 with the Blue-Gold Game. The game will be streamed on Peacock, with coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame’s spring schedule was canceled after only one practice last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, making this year’s exhibition the first Blue-Gold Game since 2019.

Marking the culmination of spring practices, the Blue-Gold game will provide a look into the program heading into the summer.

The Irish have a quarterback competition brewing between Jack Coan, the Wisconsin graduate transfer, and Drew Pyne, the rising sophomore who appeared in four games in 2020 — although Coan seems to be the current favorite for the job. Tyler Buchner, the highly touted recruit from Southern California, will look to be in the quarterback mix as well.

Meanwhile, top running back Kyren Williams will have the chance to build on a stellar breakout season while rising sophomore Chris Tyree is expected to continue adding valuable reps.

The spring game will also provide the first extended look at a new offensive line that will be replacing four starters who left for the NFL. On the other side of the ball, the Blue-Gold Game will give a glimpse into the defense’s spring work under new coordinator Marcus Freeman.

How to watch Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game:

Where: Peacock (free access)

When: May 1, 2021

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Ticket parameters for the Blue-Gold Game will remain the same as during the 2020 season, so only students, faculty, staff and families of players can attend.

2021 Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold Game: How to Watch, Time, Streaming Info originally appeared on NBCSports.com