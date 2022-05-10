Which 2021 non-playoff team is making the 2022 NFL postseason? 'NFL Total Access'
Which 2021 non-playoff team is making the 2022 NFL postseason? This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Can you guess Luke Kuechly's list of the five toughest players to tackle?
This former Eastern Washington star has modeled his game after Julio Jones and you could see that at Chiefs rookie minicamp.
Tom Brady agreeing to FOX Sports as its lead NFL analyst after he's done playing might surprise some, but the network is making it worth his while.
The South Western High grad, and one of the fastest college players in the nation, now gets an unlikely shot at the NFL.
Lions cut 5 players to make room for the UDFA class, including waiving one player with an injury settlement
Former #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill spoke with actor Kevin Hart about the comeback victory over the Bills and his relationship with Patrick Mahomes. | from @EdEastonJr
We now know what Tom Brady will be doing once his on-field career ends. We’re still waiting for Peyton Manning’s post-playing plan to fully bloom. Despite a belief that Manning would align with one of the groups vying to buy the Broncos, Manning is playing it cool, and coy. Mike Klis of 9News in Denver [more]
James Bradberry’s $21.8 million salary cap hit was unsustainable in this 2022 season. That is one reason the Giants released their best defensive back on Monday. But they also cut him because the new regime had a lower opinion of the player than the last GM and head coach did. Bradberry, 29, learned early this offseason that he was no longer wanted, which is why he stayed away until the team ...
Just one week after signing an undrafted free agent contract, Master Teague has been released.
Odell Beckham Jr., James Bradberry and Jadeveon Clowney are among the top players who remain unsigned in the 2022 NFL free agency period.
The Browns had a bird in the hand. They pursued the proverbial two in the bush. It worked. And yet they’re still clinging to the bird in the hand. Chris Simms and I spent plenty of time during Monday’s PFT Live fleshing out the argument that it’s wrong for the Browns to squat on quarterback [more]
Was Mike Zimmer an elite coach?
Joe Haden is packed up and ready to leave Pittsburgh.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill took plenty of criticism last week when he said he didn’t see it as his job to mentor rookie quarterback Malik Willis. Chiefs coach Andy Reid says that in 2017, he told Alex Smith the same thing. But Smith mentored then-rookie Patrick Mahomes anyway. The Chiefs traded up in the first [more]
It had been expected that the PGA Tour would grant waivers for the LIV Golf Invitational event near London.
With two outs in the ninth, the Cleveland Guardians had a 0.3 percent chance of winning the game. Then Josh Naylor took over against the White Sox.
The Giants made some room on the roster for incoming rookie free agents on Tuesday. The team announced that they have waived four players ahead of the start of rookie minicamp later this week. Linebacker Omari Cobb, tight end Jake Hausmann, tight end Rysen John, and offensive lineman Wes Martin. Martin appeared in seven games [more]
What does longtime Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia think of New England taking a guard in the first round? Who does Tyquan Thornton put on the hot seat? Our Phil Perry answers your most pressing draft-related questions in a brand new mailbag.
College softball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections. A look at where the Lady Vols are projected to play.
Power rankings: CBS Sports puts #Bills at No. 2, post 2022 NFL draft: