2021 NIT and CBI schedule and results

Like everything else in sports, men's college basketball's postseason tournaments were forced to take on a different look during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Returning after a one-year hiatus, National Invitational Tournament has been halved from its usual 32-team bracket to just 16 teams. The reduction meant all schools selected were from an at-large pool. No automatic berths were given to teams that won their regular-season conference titles and then lost in their respective conference tournaments. The entire single-elimination tournament will be played in the Dallas metropolitan area.

The College Basketball Invitational, typically a 16-team event played on college campuses, will have eight teams and be played during three consecutive days in Dayton Beach, Florida.

NIT

First round

Richmond 76, Toledo 66

At Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas

Western Kentucky 69, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 67

Davidson (13-8) vs. North Carolina State (13-10), 7 p.m.

At Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas

Boise State (18-8) vs. SMU (11-5), 9 p.m.

Colorado State (18-6) vs. Buffalo (16-8), 7 p.m.

At Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas

Mississippi (16-11) vs. Louisiana Tech (21-7), 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 20

At UNT Coliseum, Denton, Texas

Memphis (16-7) vs. Dayton (14-9), noon

At Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas

Saint Louis (14-6) vs. Mississippi State (15-14), 5 p.m.

Colorado State-Buffalo winner vs. Davidson-North Carolina State winner, TBA

Boise State-SMU winner vs. Memphis-Dayton winner, TBA

Saint Louis-Mississippi State winner vs. Richmond, TBA

Western Kentucky vs. Mississippi-Louisiana Tech winner, TBA

Colorado State-Buffalo–Davidson-North Carolina State winner vs. Boise State-SMU–Memphis-Dayton winner, noon or 3 p.m.

Saint Louis-Mississippi State–Richmond vs. Western Kentucky–Mississippi.-Louisiana Tech winner, noon or 3 p.m.

Semifinal winners, noon

College Basketball Invitational

Stetson (11-14) vs. Bowling Green (14-11), 11:30 a.m.

Coastal Carolina (16-7) vs. Bryant (15-6), 2:30 p.m.

Longwood (12-16) vs. Pepperdine (12-12), 5:30 p.m.

Bellarmine (13-7) vs. Army (12-9), 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness: NIT, CBI college basketball tournament results