2021 NHL trade deadline targets: 10 players Bruins should pursue to upgrade roster

NHL trade deadline: 10 players Bruins should target to upgrade roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stop us if you've heard this before: The Boston Bruins need to acquire scoring depth before the NHL trade deadline.

For the last three years, a lack of secondary scoring has been a fatal flaw for the Bruins, and it's one of the reasons why they didn't beat the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final two years ago.

This season's Bruins again have a great first line, a quality defensive structure and an excellent goaltending tandem. But without a boost of scoring depth, another disappointing playoff exit is likely.

How can the Bruins bolster their roster?

Let's take a look at 10 players the Bruins should consider targeting before the April 12 trade deadline to improve their scoring depth and blue line.