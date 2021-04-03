2021 NHL Power Rankings: Top five trade deadline fits for Bruins' blue line

2021 NHL Power Rankings: Top 5 trade deadline fits for Bruins' blue line originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's no secret that the Boston Bruins' blue line is in dire need for reinforcements at the NHL trade deadline.

Injuries, inexperience and an overall lack of depth among the defensive corps have caused plenty of issues for the Bruins in all three zones of the ice throughout the 2020-21 season.

The team did not find adequate replacements when top-four defenseman Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug left in free agency before the season, and it's important that general manager Don Sweeney finally address this roster weakness prior to the April 12 trade deadline.

Which players could the Bruins pursue over the next week?