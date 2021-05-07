2021 NHL Power Rankings: Assessing all 32 teams with playoffs on horizon

2021 NHL Power Rankings: Assessing each team as playoffs approach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are fast approaching, but there are still regular season games to be played.

Many of these games still matter, even though there are just three more postseason berths still up for grabs.

Playoff seeding is very important, and so is home ice advantage. The crowd factor won't be the same because most cities are not allowing arenas to be at full capacity, but having last line change and the comfort of being in your home environment (both at and away from the rink) are still advantages.

Where does each of the 31 teams stand as the playoffs approach? Let's take a look around the league in our latest power rankings.