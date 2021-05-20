2021 NHL Playoffs: Watch Bruins' Craig Smith score Game 3 winner in 2OT

WATCH: Craig Smith scores in 2OT to give Bruins Game 3 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another night, another overtime thriller for the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

The B's and Capitals needed more than 85 minutes to settle Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series Wednesday night at TD Garden, and it was Boston that emerged victorious.

Bruins forward Craig Smith took advantage of a sloppy play by Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov and buried the winning goal at 5:48 of double overtime to give Boston a 3-2 win and a 2-1 series lead.

All three matchups in this series have gone to overtime, with the Capitals winning the series opener and the Bruins taking the last two games.

In fact, the last five playoff games between these teams have needed bonus hockey, dating back to Game 6 of their first-round series in 2012. Furthermore, the last 12 Bruins vs. Capitals playoff games have each been decided by a single goal.

There's no reason to think Game 4 on Friday night will be any different. Boston and Washington are two very evenly matched teams.