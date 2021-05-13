2021 NHL playoffs: Bruins vs. Capitals schedule, dates, times, TV channel

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Complete first-round schedule for Bruins-Capitals playoff series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We finally have the schedule for the first-round series between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

These teams will play every other day, with Game 7 set for May 27, if needed.

The Capitals are the No. 2 seed, which means they'll enjoy home ice advantage over the No. 3 seed Bruins.

The Bruins were one of the hottest teams in the league following the April 12 trade deadline. They closed the regular season with a 12-4-1 record. Boston also went 4-2-2 in its eight-game season series with Washington.

Bruins vs. Capitals first-round playoff preview and prediction

Here's the full schedule for Bruins vs. Capitals in Round 1. This post will be updated when information for games later in the series becomes available.

 

Date

Time (ET)

Location

TV

Game 1

Saturday, May 15

7:15 p.m.

at WSH

NBC

Game 2

Monday, May 17

7:30 p.m.

at WSH

NBCSN

Game 3

Wednesday, May 19

6:30 p.m.

at BOS

NBCSN

Game 4

Friday, May 21

6:30 p.m.

at BOS

NBCSN

Game 5*

Sunday, May 23

TBD

at WSH

TBD

Game 6*

Tuesday, May 25

TBD

at BOS

TBD

Game 7*

Thursday, May 27

TBD

at WSH

TBD

*If necessary

 

 

 

 

