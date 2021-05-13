2021 NHL playoffs: Bruins vs. Capitals schedule, dates, times, TV channel

Complete first-round schedule for Bruins-Capitals playoff series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We finally have the schedule for the first-round series between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

These teams will play every other day, with Game 7 set for May 27, if needed.

The Capitals are the No. 2 seed, which means they'll enjoy home ice advantage over the No. 3 seed Bruins.

The Bruins were one of the hottest teams in the league following the April 12 trade deadline. They closed the regular season with a 12-4-1 record. Boston also went 4-2-2 in its eight-game season series with Washington.

Here's the full schedule for Bruins vs. Capitals in Round 1. This post will be updated when information for games later in the series becomes available.