2021 NHL playoffs: Bruins vs. Capitals first-round odds, betting lines

The Boston Bruins will open the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday with Game 1 of their first-round series against the Washington Capitals.

Even though the Bruins are the lower seed and won't enjoy the benefits of home-ice advantage, oddsmakers view the Original Six club as the favorite to win the series.

Here are the latest betting lines for this Round 1 matchup.

Bruins to win the series: -130

Capitals to win the series: +105

It's not a huge surprise the Bruins are the favorites going into Game 1.

They have been the league's hottest team of late with a 12-4-1 record after acquiring forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar, as well as defenseman Mike Reilly right before the April 12 trade deadline.

These three additions have given the Bruins much-needed scoring depth and better 5-on-5 production. In fact, Boston's 58 goals scored at 5-on-5 following the trade deadline are the second-most in the league.

The B's also played pretty well against the Capitals in the regular season, even before making those trades. Overall, Boston went 4-2-2 versus Washington and outscored them 18-14 at 5-on-5 and 26-24 overall. The Bruins also tallied more shot attempts and shots on net during 5-on-5 action in the eight-game season series.

Lastly, the Bruins also have more talent, experience and depth at the goaltender position. Likely Capitals starting goalie Vitek Vanecek has zero Stanley Cup Playoff experience.

This should be a long series. These teams are evenly matched and know each other quite well. That said, it would be pretty disappointing for the Bruins if they failed to emerge from this series victorious.