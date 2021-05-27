2021 NHL playoffs: Bruins, Islanders to face off in second round

B's to face Islanders in second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins will face off against the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The No. 4 seed Islanders advanced with a thrilling victory over the No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins in Wednesday night's Game 6. Trailing 3-2, New York got Nassau Coliseum rocking with three quick second-period goals and didn't look back.

So how do the B's and Isles stack up against one another heading into their second-round series?

The Bruins went 3-3-2 vs. the Islanders in the regular season with all three of those wins coming after the April 12 trade deadline. B's goaltender Tuukka Rask went 2-2-0 with a 1.86 GAA and .925 save percentage. In its three victories, Boston outscored New York 10-3.

This is the third time the Bruins and Islanders have met in the playoffs. The Isles were victorious in the first two series in 1980 and 1983.

The series schedule is TBD. As the No. 3 seed in the East division, the Bruins will have home-ice advantage.