2021 NHL free agents: Jaroslav Halak not returning to Bruins, says agent

Report: Veteran goalie Jaroslav Halak, Bruins to part ways

The Boston Bruins' goaltending situation remains unclear with the 2021 NHL offseason in its early stages.

However, one of their veteran netminders is not coming back.

Jaroslav Halak's agent, Allan Walsh, recently told Matt Porter of The Boston Globe that his client is parting ways with the Original Six franchise.

This development is not a huge surprise.

Halak was sidelined for most of April after being placed on the league's COVID-19 protocol list. During his absence from the lineup, rookie Jeremy Swayman established himself as the best option to back up starter Tuukka Rask.

Swayman also was the backup goalie in the playoffs even though Halak was able to play.

Halak should be able to get a larger role on a different team. He's still one of the league's best backups.

The 36-year-old goalie went 9-6-4 with a .905 save percentage and a 2.53 goals against average in 19 appearances for the Bruins during the 2020-21 season.