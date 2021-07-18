2021 NHL Expansion Draft: List of best players exposed to Kraken
2021 NHL Expansion Draft: List of top players exposed to Kraken originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft protection lists have officially been revealed, and the new Seattle Kraken franchise is going to have plenty of quality players to choose.
The Kraken can only select one player per team. In addition to choosing from players that the other 31 teams left unprotected for the expansion draft, the Kraken also can sign any unprotected unrestricted free agent before Wednesday's draft.
For example, if Taylor Hall signed with the Kraken before the expansion draft, he would count as Seattle's selection from the Boston Bruins.
The Kraken also hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, which begins Friday with the first round and continues Saturday with rounds two through seven.
Seattle should be able to put a good team together over the next week. Don't be surprised if the Kraken make the playoffs in their first season, similar to the Vegas Golden Knights just a few years ago.
Here are the best players left exposed to the expansion draft. This list does not include unrestricted free agents.
Boston Bruins: Connor Clifton, D
Buffalo Sabres: Jeff Skinner, LW
Carolina Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter, LW
Columbus Blue Jackets: Max Domi, C
Calgary Flames: Mark Giordano, D
Dallas Stars: Ben Bishop, G
Detroit Red Wings: Vladislav Namestnikov, RW
Florida Panthers: Chris Driedger, G
Los Angeles Kings: Jonathan Quick, G
Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price, G
New Jersey Devils: P.K. Subban, D
Nashville Predators: Ryan Johansen, C; Matt Duchene, C
New York Islanders: Josh Bailey, RW; Jordan Eberle, RW
Ottawa Senators: Matt Murray, G
Philadelphia Flyers: James van Riemsdyk, LW; Jakub Voracek, RW
St. Louis Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko, RW
Tampa Bay Lightning: Yanni Gourde, C; Tyler Johnson, C; Ondrej Palat, RW; Alex Killorn, LW
Toronto Maple Leafs: Jared McCann, LW; Alex Kerfoot, C
Vancouver Canucks: Jake Virtanen, RW
Washington Capitals: Conor Sheary, LW