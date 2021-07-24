2021 NHL Draft Tracker: Round 1 picks, notes

Here’s the complete order for Round 1 of the 2021 NHL Draft, with running updates for picks:

2021 NHL Draft

Round 1

1. Buffalo Sabres — Owen Power, D, Michigan (NCAA)

“In truth, he is a unique player, combining amazing size, strong skating, a big shot, great vision, the ability (if not necessarily the proclivity) to play a dominating physical game.” Ryan Wagman, McKeen’s Hockey

2. Seattle Kraken — Matthew Beniers, C, Michigan (NCAA)

It’s probably not fair to compare Beniers to Ron Francis, the Kraken GM who drafted him. That will be tough to avoid, though, because Berniers brings the sort of two-way game that’s expected to translate smoothly to the NHL.

3. Anaheim Ducks — Mason McTavish, C, Peterborough (OHL)

“The Ducks desperately need offensive players, and in McTavish they get high-end skill blended with size and strength through the middle. And McTavish was an impact player during his time in the Swiss League, playing with and against older, more physically developed competition.” — NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman.

4. New Jersey Devils — Luke Hughes, D, USA NTDP (USHL)

Doesn’t get much better than keeping brothers together, does it? Jack Hughes certainly looked elated that the Devils drafted Luke Hughes fourth overall, that’s for sure.

The @NJDevils take Luke Hughes with the No. 4 pick and his brother couldn't be happier! #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/hTEbBXcaYt — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) July 24, 2021

5. Columbus

6. Detroit

7. San Jose

8. Los Angeles

9. Arizona (from VAN)

10. Ottawa

11. Forfeited pick

12. Columbus (from CHI)

13. Calgary

14. Buffalo (from PHI)

15. Dallas

16. NY Rangers

17. St. Louis

18. Winnipeg

19. Nashville

20. Edmonton

21. Boston

22. Minnesota

23. Detroit (from WSH)

24. Florida

25. Columbus (from TOR)

26. Minnesota (from PIT)

27. Carolina

28. Colorado

29. New Jersey (from NYI)

30. Vegas

31. Montreal

32. Chicago (from TBL via CBJ)

Pick 11 – The NHL directed the forfeiture of this pick in sanctions against the Arizona Coyotes announced Aug. 26, 2020.

Also, here’s the complete 2021 NHL Draft order for rounds 2-7:

Round 2

33. Buffalo

34. Anaheim

35. Seattle

36. Vegas (from NJD)

37. Arizona (from CBJ via OTT)

38. Detroit

39. Ottawa (from SJS)

40. Nashville (from LAK)

41. Vancouver

42. Ottawa

43. Arizona

44. Columbus (from CHI)

45. Calgary

46. Philadelphia

47. Dallas

48. Detroit (from NYR)

49. Los Angeles (from STL via BUF and VGK)

50. Winnipeg

51. Nashville

52. NY Islanders (from DET via EDM)

53. Buffalo (from BOS)

54. Minnesota

55. Washington

56. Florida

57. Toronto

58. Pittsburgh

59. Carolina

60. Arizona (from NYI via COL)

61. Colorado (from NJD via NYI)

62. Chicago (from VGK)

63. Montreal

64. Montreal (from TBL)

Round 3

65. NY Rangers (from BUF)

66. Anaheim

67. Seattle

68. New Jersey

69. Columbus

70. Detroit

71. San Jose

72. Los Angeles

73. Dallas (from VAN)

74. Ottawa

75. Washington (from ARI via NJD)

76. Montreal (from CHI)

77. Calgary

78. Philadelphia

79. Dallas

80. NY Rangers

81. St. Louis

82. Winnipeg

83. Nashville

84. Calgary (from EDM)

85. Boston

86. Minnesota

87. Montreal (from WSH via SJS)

88. Buffalo (from FLA)

89. Los Angeles (from TOR)

90. Minnesota (from PIT via SJS)

91. Carolina

92. Colorado

93. NY Islanders

94. Carolina (from DET via VGK)

95. Buffalo (from MTL)

96. Tampa Bay

Round 4

97. Buffalo

98. Anaheim

99. Seattle

100. New Jersey

101. Columbus

102. Detroit

103. San Jose

104. NY Rangers (from LAK)

105. Chicago (from VAN)

106. NY Rangers (from OTT)

107. Arizona

108. Chicago

109. Los Angeles (from CGY)

110. Philadelphia

111. Dallas

112. NY Rangers

113. Montreal (from STL)

114. Vegas (from WPG)

115. Nashville

116. Edmonton

117. Boston

118. Minnesota

119. Washington

120. Florida

121. San Jose (from TOR)

122. Arizona (from PIT)

123. Carolina

124. Nashville (from COL via OTT)

125. NY Islanders

126. Montreal (from VGK)

127. Montreal

128. Detroit (from TBL)

Round 5

129. New Jersey (from BUF)

130. Anaheim

131. Seattle

132. Columbus (from NJD)

133. Columbus

134. Detroit

135. San Jose

136. Los Angeles

137. Vancouver

138. Detroit (from OTT via MTL)

139. Arizona

140. Vancouver (from CHI)

141. Calgary

142. Montreal (from PHI)

143. Dallas

144. NY Rangers

145. St. Louis

146. Winnipeg

147. Nashville

148. Anaheim (from EDM via OTT)

149. Boston

150. Minnesota

151. Washington

152. Florida

153. Toronto

154. Pittsburgh

155. Vegas (from CAR)

156. San Jose (from COL)

157. NY Islanders

158. Philadelphia (from VGK via WSH)

159. Buffalo (from MTL)

160. Tampa Bay

Round 6

161. Buffalo

162. Anaheim

163. Seattle

164. New Jersey

165. Columbus

166. Detroit

167. San Jose

168. Los Angeles

169. Vancouver

170. Ottawa

171. Arizona

172. Chicago

173. Calgary

174. Philadelphia

175. Dallas

176. NY Rangers

177. St. Louis

178. Vancouver (from WPG)

179. Nashville

180. Edmonton

181. Boston

182. Minnesota

183. Washington

184. Florida

185. Toronto

186. Edmonton (from PIT)

187. Carolina

188. Buffalo (from COL)

189. NY Islanders

190. Vegas

191. Montreal

192. Tampa Bay

Round 7

193. Buffalo

194. Pittsburgh (from ANA)

195. Seattle

196. Tampa Bay (from NJD)

197. Columbus

198. St. Louis (from DET)

199. San Jose

200. Carolina (from LAK)

201. Vancouver

202. Ottawa

203. New Jersey (from ARI)

204. Chicago

205. Calgary

206. Philadelphia

207. Dallas

208. NY Rangers

209. Carolina (from STL)

210. Florida (from WPG)

211. Tampa Bay (from NSH)

212. Edmonton

213. Boston

214. Minnesota

215. Pittsburgh (from WSH)

216. Chicago (from FLA)

217. Boston (from TOR)

218. Pittsburgh

219. Carolina

220. Colorado

221. NY Islanders

222. Vegas

223. Montreal

224. Tampa Bay

