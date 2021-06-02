2021 NHL Draft Lottery: Sharks awarded No. 7 overall pick

Sharks have No. 7 pick in 2021 NHL Draft after lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Sharks have been awarded the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft after Wednesday's lottery.

San Jose came into the lottery in the No. 7 slot. That gave them just a 6.7 chance at earning the No. 1 pick. The Sharks have never before picked seventh overall.

Though 16 teams found themselves as part of Wednesday's lottery, only 15 had a chance at the top two picks. The Arizona Coyotes were docked their 2021 first-round pick for violating the NHL’s scouting combine policy. The Buffalo Sabres were awarded the No. 1 pick, while the expansion Seattle Kraken will pick No. 2 overall on July 23.

The Sharks went just 21-28-7 in the regular season. They missed the playoffs for the second straight season, after making the postseason in 21 of the previous 23 campaigns.

Ahead of the NHL trade deadline, general manager Doug Wilson made it clear he would not trade the Sharks' first-round pick, showing he has his eyes on the future. San Jose hasn't selected a player this high since drafting winger Timo Meier ninth overall in 2015.

The Sharks selected winger Ozzy Wiesblatt in the first round last year with the No. 31 overall pick. Wiesblatt, a native of Canada played six games with the San Jose Barracuda this season and scored three points. He also scored 28 points in 23 games for the Prince Albert Raiders in the Western Hockey League.