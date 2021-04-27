2021 NFL Wire mock draft: Eagles land best available CB on the board

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from restocking a depleted roster and experts from around the league present their final mock drafts, the consensus seems to be either a cornerback or wide receiver.

The NFL Wire Network is a collection of 34 blogs (32 team sites, Touchdown Wire, and Draft Wire) covering the NFL.

In a collaborative effort, their team of experts, editors, and writers made picks for each team in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft (April 29-May 1).

When Philadelphia was on the clock, Glenn Erby (Eagles Wire) went with the best available cover guy on the board.

The son of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Joe Horn has all the production and measurables, but he’s in a system that’s a year removed from being a true fit. With former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and his aggressive scheme, Horn would have likely flourished immediately. He’ll need to improve at playing in space under DC Jonathan Gannon, but there’s no doubt he’s the best defender available for a secondary needing a reboot. Per Pro Football Focus, Horn allowed eight total catches in 239 coverage snaps last season, so he’s outstanding in coverage and his resume against SEC competition makes it hard for Philadelphia to pass on. — Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Horn will need to improve at playing in space under Jonathan Gannon, but there’s no doubt he’s the best defender available after allowing eight total catches in 239 coverage snaps last season against SEC competition.

List

5 mid-round WR prospects the Eagles should target in the 2021 NFL Draft

Related