2021 NFL win totals: NFC North odds after schedule release

With the full schedule released on Wednesday and just four months until the regular season begins, PointsBet Sportsbook has released its 2021 NFL win totals for the league’s first 17-game regular season.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to run it back after winning Super Bowl 55. The Bucs will attempt to be the first team to repeat as champions since the New England Patriots in 2004. But there will be plenty of teams ready to take the crown.

Brady’s former team, the Patriots, will look to bounce back in 2021 after missing the postseason for the first time in 12 years. After drafting Mac Jones No. 15 overall, New England might still trot out Cam Newton at QB Week 1.

Here are the latest odds around the NFL following the schedule release:

Which team will win the most games in 2021?

Here is how each team stacks up in projected wins this season, according to PointsBet Sportsbook.

After Aaron Rodgers reportedly told the Packers he wants out of Green Bay, PointsBet removed the team's over/under win totals.

Who is favored to win the AFC East?

The Patriots failed to win the AFC East for the first time in 11 years as Josh Allen and the Bills took the division crown. It was Buffalo's first AFC East title since 1995. This year the Bills open as favorites to repeat as champions. New England sits at a distant +330, just behind the Dolphins at +325.

AFC East Odds Buffalo Bills -155 Miami Dolphins +325 New England Patriots +330 New York Jets +2000

Who is favored to win the AFC South?

The Texans had won the AFC South six of the last 10 seasons, but last year the Titans won their first division title since 2008. The Titans opened as favorites to repeat when the season ended in February but the addition of Carson Wentz in Indianapolis has the Colts as the leaders heading into minicamps.

AFC South Odds Indianapolis Colts +100 Tennessee Titans +120 Jacksonville Jaguars +850 Houston Texans +2000

Who is favored to win the AFC West?

The Chiefs and Broncos are the only teams that have won the AFC West in the last 11 seasons. Kansas City has won five straight division titles, while the Chargers haven't claimed the division since 2009. The Raiders have suffered the longest division title drought of 19 years.

The Chiefs opened up with the best odds to win the AFC West after the season and with speculation around the Broncos potentially trading for Aaron Rodgers, PointsBet has them at the second-best odds to win the division.

AFC West Odds Kansas City Chiefs -300 Denver Broncos +475 Los Angeles Chargers +575 Las Vegas Raiders +1600

Who is the favorite to win the AFC North?

The Ravens, Steelers and Bengals have all won the division in the last six seasons but the Browns haven't been AFC North Champions since 1989. Despite Pittsburgh winning the division last year, Baltimore is listed as favorites to take the crown in 2021.

AFC North Odds Baltimore Ravens +115 Cleveland Browns +150 Pittsburgh Steelers +400 Cincinnati Bengals +2500

Who is the favorite to win the NFC East?

The NFC East hasn't had a repeat winner since the Eagles won four straight division titles from 2001-2004. The Cowboys, Eagles and Washington have all won titles within the last nine seasons with the Giants' last division crown coming in 2011. With Dak Prescott returning from injury, the Cowboys are the favorites to take the NFC East in 2021 with the reigning champion Washington Football Team right behind them.

NFC East Odds Dallas Cowboys +110 Washington Football Team +260 New York Giants +450 Philadelphia Eagles +500

Who is the favorite to win the NFC North?

The Packers have won the NFC North seven times in the past 10 seasons, including back-to-back division titles in 2020 and 2019. Both the Bears and Vikings have claimed the division twice in that same time span. Reports of Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay have caused a shift in the odds recently as the Packers are -120 favorites. The addition of Justin Fields in Chicago should be interesting as the Bears attempt to re-take the division.

NFC North Odds Green Bay Packers -120 Minnesota Vikings +240 Chicago Bears +315 Detroit Lions +2200

Who is the favorite to win the NFC West?

The NFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in football. All four teams have won the division in the past six years with the Seahawks currently reigning champions. Despite winning the division last season, Seattle is listed with the third-best odds to win in 2021, behind the 49ers and Rams.

NFC West Odds Los Angeles Rams +175 San Francisco 49ers +180 Seattle Seahawks +275 Arizona Cardinals +600

Who is the favorite to win the NFC South?

Adding Tom Brady wasn't enough to help the Bucs win an NFC South title last season. The Saints became just the second team to repeat as champions in the division's 18-year history. Tampa Bay is listed as the favorite to claim the division crown in 2021 after Drew Brees' retirement. The Saints and the Falcons are listed behind them, with the Panthers having the fourth-best odds.

NFC South Odds Tampa Bay Buccaneers -191 New Orleans Saints +290 Atlanta Falcons +750 Carolina Panthers +1200

