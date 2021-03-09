2021 NFL Transactions Tracker
The NFL is a busy place. Some teams make upwards of 200-plus transactions in a calendar year. This is the spot where I’ll keep track of all of the offseason’s moves, from coaching hires to free-agent signings and trades. Below is a list of every transaction across the league since the Monday following Week 17 in chronological order by team. It will be updated routinely.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Branden Bowen, TE Ian Bunting, OG Deion Calhoun, LB Jamal Carter, DE Michael Dogbe, WR Rico Gafford, OG Sean Harlow, WR Krishawn Hogan, K Brett Maher, OG Koda Martin, QB Cole McDonald, DB Chris Miller, DE Shareef Miller, RB Khalfani Muhammad, DB Picasso Nelson, DT David Parry, WR A.J. Richardson, LB Donald Rutledge, LB Terrance Smith, LB Reggie Walker, WR JoJo Ward, LB Evan Weaver, WR Isaac Whitney, DB Jace Whittaker
3/1/2021: Signed DE J.J. Watt to a two-year contract.
3/5/2021: Released K Zane Gonzalez.
ATLANTA FALCONS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired GM Terry Fontenot, coach Arthur Smith, OC Dave Ragone, and DC Dean Pees.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Delrick Abrams, OG Willie Beavers, RB Tony Brooks-James, WR Greg Dortch, K Elliott Fry, DB T.J. Green, P Dom Maggio, WR Chris Rowland, DT Chris Slayton, DB Chris Williamson, C Willie Wright
2/18/2021: Released S Ricardo Allen and DE Allen Bailey.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Aaron Adeoye, WR Deon Cain, DT Aaron Crawford, DB Davontae Harris, DT Braxton Hoyett, QB Tyler Huntley, C Greg Mancz, WR Jaylon Moore, LS Nick Moore, DE Chauncey Rivers, WR Binjimen Victor, DB Nigel Warrior, DB Chris Westry, RB Ty’Son Williams, TE Eli Wolf
1/19/2021: Waived RB Mark Ingram.
1/29/2021: Signed TE Nick Boyle to a two-year, $13 million extension through 2023.
2/10/2021: Re-signed TE Eric Tomlinson to a one-year, $1.015 million contract.
3/5/2021: Re-signed DT Justin Ellis to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Trey Adams, TE Nate Becker, DT Brandin Bryant, DE Bryan Cox, WR Tanner Gentry, DB Dane Jackson, WR Jake Kumerow, DE Mike Love, DB Josh Thomas, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb, RB Antonio Williams, WR Duke Williams
1/29/2021: Waived CB E.J. Gaines.
3/5/2021: Signed S Micah Hyde to a multi-year extension.
3/6/2021: Re-signed LB Andre Smith to a two-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired GM Marty Hurney. Hired GM Scott Fitterer.
Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Daniel Bituli, WR Ventell Bryant, DB Sean Chandler, WR Amara Darboh, K Lirim Hajrullahu, OG Mike Horton, WR Ishmael Hyman, LB Clay Johnston, WR Marken Michel, OG Aaron Monteiro, LB Chris Orr, DT Mike Panasiuk, TE Giovanni Ricci, TE Stephen Sullivan, C Sam Tecklenburg
2/12/2021: Released DT Woodrow Hamilton.
2/16/2021: Released DT Kawann Short.
2/19/2021: Released DE Stephen Weatherly, S Tre Boston, and P Michael Palardy.
2/23/2021: Re-signed OT Trent Scott to a one-year, $1.65 million contract. Re-signed WR Brandon Zylstra to a one-year, $920,000 contract. Re-signed WR Keith Kirkwood to a one-year, $780,000 contract.
CHICAGO BEARS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: DC Chuck Pagano announced his retirement. Promoted Ss coach Sean Desai to DC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Rodney Adams, DB Marqui Christian, DB Xavier Crawford, WR Reggie Davis, OG Dieter Eiselen, TE Jesper Horsted, WR Thomas Ives, DT LaCale London, DE Ledarius Mack, DB Teez Tabor, OT Badara Traore, WR Jester Weah
2/25/2021: Re-signed RB Ryan Nall to an undisclosed contract.
3/1/2021: Released CB Buster Skrine.
3/3/2021: Re-signed OG Alex Bars to an undisclosed contract. Re-signed OLB James Vaughters to an undisclosed contract. Re-signed ILB Josh Woods to an undisclosed contract. Re-signed TE J.P. Holtz to an undisclosed contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Reserve/Future Contracts: DE Freedom Akinmoladun, LS Dan Godsil, DB Trayvon Henderson, WR Trenton Irwin, LB Keandre Jones, DB Donnie Lewis, RB Jacques Patrick, DB Winston Rose, QB Kyle Shurmur, WR Scotty Washington
3/3/2021: Re-signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year contract.
3/5/2021: Released G/C B.J. Finney.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Elijah Benton, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, TE Jordan Franks, DB A.J. Green, OG Cordel Iwuagwu, DB Robert Jackson, RB John Kelly, QB Kyle Lauletta, DE Cameron Malveaux, TE Kyle Markway, K Matt McCrane, DB Montrel Meander, C Javon Patterson, RB Johnny Stanton, WR Ryan Switzer, OT Alex Taylor, WR Derrick Willies
DALLAS COWBOYS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired DC Mike Nolan. Hired DC Dan Quinn.
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Isaac Alarcon, DB Kemon Hall, LB Ladarius Hamilton, C Marcus Henry, TE Cole Hikutini, WR Jon’Vea Johnson, WR Chris Lacy, DT Walter Palmore, WR Aaron Parker, C Adam Redmond, QB Cooper Rush, OT Eric Smith, DB Saivion Smith, OT William Sweet
3/8/2021: Re-signed QB Dak Prescott to a four-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired GM George Paton.
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Quinn Bailey, WR Trinity Benson, DB Chris Cooper, RB Jeremy Cox, RB Damarea Crockett, WR Kendall Hinton, DT Isaiah Mack, C Patrick Morris, DT Deyon Sizer
2/2/2021: Waived DE Joel Heath and DB Alijah Holder.
2/10/2021: Released CB A.J. Bouye.
2/25/2021: Released DT Jurrell Casey.
3/5/2021: Assigned the franchise tag to S Justin Simmons.
DETROIT LIONS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired GM Brad Holmes, coach Dan Campbell, OC Anthony Lynn, and DC Aaron Glenn.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Victor Bolden, OG Evan Brown, DB Jalen Elliott, DE Joel Heath, DB Godwin Igwebuike, WR Tom Kennedy, TE Alize Mack, DE Rob McCray, LB Anthony Pittman, TE Hunter Thedford, K Matthew Wright
1/30/2021: Acquired QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, and 2023 first-round pick from the Rams in exchange for QB Matthew Stafford.
3/3/2021: Signed WR Tyrell Williams to a one-year contract.
3/4/2021: Released CB Desmond Trufant. Re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to a one-year contract. Re-signed OT Matt Nelson to a one-year contract. Re-signed P Jack Fox to a one-year contract.
3/8/2021: Released C Russell Bodine and LB Christian Jones. Re-signed CB Mike Ford to an undisclosed contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired DC Joe Barry.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Reggie Begelton, WR Chris Blair, DB Innis Gaines, TE Tipa Galeai, C Jake Hanson, LB De’Jon Harris, OG Zack Johnson, TE Bronson Kaufusi, K JJ Molson, TE Isaac Nauta, DT Willington Previlon, DT Anthony Rush, DB KeiVarae Russell, DB Stanford Samuels, DE Delontae Scott, RB Mike Weber, LB Ray Wilborn, RB Dexter Williams, WR Juwann Winfree, P Ryan Winslow
2/19/2021: Released LB Christian Kirksey and OG Rick Wagner.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired GM Nick Caserio, coach David Culley, and DC Lovie Smith.
Reserve/Future Contracts: C Beau Benzschawel, LB Curtis Bolton, C Cohl Cabral, LS Anthony Kukwa, WR J’Mon Moore, TE Paul Quessenberry, OT Jordan Steckler, DB Brandon Williams
2/12/2021: Released DE J.J. Watt.
2/23/2021: Released OG Senio Kelemete. Waived LB Peter Kalambayi. Re-signed RB Buddy Howell to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. Re-signed CB Cornell Armstrong to a one-year contract. Re-signed RB Dontrell Hilliard to a one-year, $1.25 million contract.
2/24/2021: Released DT Eddie Vanderdoes.
2/26/2021: Released RB Duke Johnson and C Nick Martin.
3/1/2021: Released QB Josh McCown and CB Brandon Williams.
3/5/2021: Signed C Justin Britt to a one-year contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Promoted QBs coach Marcus Brady to OC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: RB Darius Anderson, OT Jake Benzinger, DB Ibraheim Campbell, DB Andre Chachere, DB Anthony Chesley, DT Kameron Cline, WR Quartney Davis, OG Jake Eldrenkamp, TE Farrod Green, WR Gary Jennings, C Sam Jones, RB Benny LeMay, QB Jalen Morton, WR J.J. Nelson, DB Nick Nelson, OT Elijah Nkansah, OT Carter O’Donnell, RB Paul Perkins, P Austin Rehkow, DB Will Sunderland, DB Roderic Teamer, TE Jordan Thomas, OT Casey Tucker, TE Andrew Vollert, DT Chris Williams, DT Robert Windsor
1/12/2021: LT Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement.
1/20/2021: QB Philip Rivers announced his retirement.
2/18/2021: Acquired QB Carson Wentz from the Eagles in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired GM Dave Caldwell, coach Doug Marrone, OC Jay Gruden, and DC Todd Wash. Promoted GM Trent Baalke. Hired coach Urban Meyer, OC Darrell Bevell, and DC Joe Cullen.
Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Nate Evans, WR Josh Hammond, OT Garrett McGhin, DB Nate Meadors, P Cameron Nizialek, DB Josh Nurse, DE Aaron Patrick, OT Austin Pleasants, RB Craig Reynolds, OG Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, DT Gabe Wright
2/11/2021: Released OLB Kamalei Correa.
2/22/2021: Declined TE Tyler Eifert's 2021 option, making him a free agent.
3/9/2021: Assigned the franchise tag to LT Cam Robinson.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Deandre Baker, TE Evan Baylis, WR Antonio Callaway, DT Tyler Clark, DB Rodney Clemons, LB Omari Cobb, TE Sean Culkin, WR Gehrig Dieter, DE Austin Edwards, WR Maurice Ffrench, WR Joe Fortson, QB Anthony Gordon, RB Derrick Gore, DE Demone Harris, WR Dalton Schoen, LB Emmanuel Smith, QB Jordan Ta’amu, OT Prince Tega Wanogho, WR Chad Williams, C Darryl Williams, OG Bryan Witzmann
3/4/2021: FB Anthony Sherman announced his retirement.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired DC Gus Bradley.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Marcell Ateman, LB Asmar Bilal, TE Nick Bowers, OG Lester Cotton, WR Keelan Doss, K Dominik Eberle, RB Rashaan Gaulden, DE Gerri Green, DE David Irving, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, C Erik Magnuson, LS Liam McCullough, LB James Onwualu, WR Trey Quinn, NT Niles Scott, OT Kamaal Seymour, DB Kemah Siverand, QB Kyle Sloter, DB Javin White
2/4/2021: Re-signed QB Nathan Peterman to a one-year, $1.025 million contract.
2/24/2021: Released WR Tyrell Williams.
3/2/2021: Re-signed DE Kendal Vickers to a one-year contract.
3/3/2021: Released RG Gabe Jackson. Re-signed LS Trent Sieg to a three-year contract.
3/5/2021: Released LG Richie Incognito.
3/8/2021: Released CB Lamarcus Joyner.
3/9/2021: Acquired a 2022 fifth-round pick from the Patriots in exchange for RT Trent Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Anthony Lynn, OC Shane Steichen, and DC Gus Bradley. Hired coach Brandon Staley, OC Joe Lombardi, and DC Renaldo Hill.
Reserve/Future Contracts: RB Darius Bradwell, DB John Brannon, P Lac Edwards, NT Breiden Fehoko, OG Nathan Gilliam, OG Ryan Hunter, WR John Hurst, WR Jason Moore, DT T.J. Smith, DB Donte Vaughn, K Tristan Vizcaino
2/12/2021: C Mike Pouncey announced his retirement.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired DC Raheem Morris.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DT Eric Banks, TE Kendall Blanton, DT Marquise Copeland, DB Donte Deayon, OG Jamil Demby, DB Jake Gervase, QB Devlin Hodges, DT Michael Hoecht, LS Colin Holba, WR J.J. Koski, K Austin MacGinnis, DB Tyrique McGhee, LB Derrick Moncrief, QB Bryce Perkins, LB Christian Rozeboom, DE Jonah Williams, LS Steven Wirtel, P Brandon Wright
1/30/2021: Acquired QB Matthew Stafford from the Lions in exchange for QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, and 2023 first-round pick.
3/4/2021: Re-signed OG Coleman Shelton to a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Travin Howard to a one-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: OC Chan Gailey announced his retirement. Promoted RBs coach Eric Studesville and TEs coach George Godsey to co-OC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Terrell Bonds, DE Nick Coe, DB Brian Cole, DB Javaris Davis, DB Tino Ellis, C Tyler Gauthier, OT Jonathan Hubbard, LB Kylan Johnson, WR Kirk Merritt, TE Chris Myarick, DT Durval Queiroz, DE Tyshun Render, RB Jordan Scarlett, QB Reid Sinnett, LS Rex Sunahara, C Cameron Tom
2/16/2021: Signed K Jason Sanders to a five-year, $22 million extension through 2026.
3/2/2021: Released OLB Kyle Van Noy.
3/8/2021: Acquired OT Isaiah Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Titans in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: OC Gary Kubiak announced his retirement. Promoted QBs coach Klint Kubiak to OC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Zack Bailey, RB Jake Bargas, OT Blake Brandel, QB Jake Browning, TE Bradon Dillon, K Greg Joseph, DB Luther Kirk, QB Nate Stanley
3/2/2021: Released TE Kyle Rudolph.
3/4/2021: Signed DE Stephen Weatherly to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Reserve/Future Contracts: K Roberto Aguayo, QB Jake Dolegala, DT Bill Murray, LB Michael Pinckney, OG Ross Reynolds, K Justin Rohrwasser, DB D’Angelo Ross, WR Devin Smith, DE Nick Thurman, WR Kristian Wilkerson, WR Isaiah Zuber
3/9/2021: Acquired RT Trent Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Andrew Dowell, DT Ryan Glasgow, TE Garrett Griffin, DB Grant Haley, LB Chase Hansen, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, RB Tony Jones, WR Jake Lampman, LB Wynton McManis, DT Christian Ringo, QB Trevor Siemian, OT Calvin Throckmorton, DB Keith Washington, DE Marcus Willoughby, TE Ethan Wolf
2/12/2021: Released OG Nick Easton.
3/2/2021: Re-signed DB J.T. Gray to a two-year contract. Re-signed DE Noah Spence to a one-year contract.
3/3/2021: Released TE Jared Cook and TE Josh Hill.
3/4/2021: Released P Thomas Morstead.
3/6/2021: Re-signed RB Ty Montgomery to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Alex Bachman, RB Jordan Chunn, WR Derrick Dillon, LB Cale Garrett, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, LB Trent Harris, C Jonotthan Harrison, DB Montre Hartage, TE Rysen John, RB Taquan Mizzell, DT David Moa, P Ryan Santoso, OG Chad Slade, DE Breeland Speaks, QB Alex Tanney, QB Clayton Thorson, LS Carson Tinker, QB Joe Webb, TE Nate Wieting, OG Kenny Wiggins, DB Jarren Williams, DB Quincy Wilson
2/9/2021: QB Alex Tanney announced his retirement.
3/3/2021: Released WR Golden Tate and LB David Mayo.
3/8/2021: Released WR Cody Core.
3/9/2021: Assigned the franchise tag to DT Leonard Williams.
NEW YORK JETS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Adam Gase, OC Dowell Loggains, and DC Gregg Williams. Hired coach Robert Saleh, OC Mike LaFleur, and DC Jeff Ulbrich.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Manasseh Bailey, DE John Daka, TE Connor Davis, LB Noah Dawkins, K Sam Ficken, RB Pete Guerriero, DB Zane Lewis, WR Josh Malone, WR D.J. Montgomery, WR Jaleel Scott, QB Mike White
3/2/2021: Released DT Henry Anderson.
3/8/2021: Assigned the franchise tag to S Marcus Maye.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Doug Pederson. DC Jim Schwartz resigned. Hired coach Nick Sirianni, OC Shane Steichen, and DC Jonathan Gannon.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Deontay Burnett, TE Hakeem Butler, DB Blake Countess, DT Treyvon Hester, DB Lavert Hill, RB Elijah Holyfield, DB Jameson Houston, TE Tyree Jackson, DE Matt Leo, DE Joe Ostman, DB Kevon Seymour, P Arryn Siposs, WR Khalil Tate
2/18/2021: Acquired a 2021 third-round pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick from the Colts in exchange for QB Carson Wentz.
2/19/2021: Released WR DeSean Jackson.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Randy Fichtner. Promoted QBs coach Matt Canada to OC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DB John Battle, DT Demarcus Christmas, OT Aviante Collins, OT Anthony Coyle, DB Stephen Denmark, RB Trey Edmunds, QB Dwayne Haskins, WR Anthony Johnson, TE Charles Jones, OT Jarron Jones, LB Christian Kuntz, OT John Leglue, TE Kevin Rader, TE Dax Raymond, LB Tegray Scales, DE Calvin Taylor, P Corliss Waitman, OT Brandon Walton, WR Cody White, DB Trevor Williams
1/22/2021: TE Vance McDonald announced his retirement.
2/12/2021: C Maurkice Pouncey announced his retirement.
3/4/2021: Re-signed C J.C. Hassenauer to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Promoted run-game coordinator Mike McDaniel to OC. Promoted ILBs coach DeMeco Ryans to DC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Adonis Alexander, DT Josiah Coatney, DB Chris Edwards, LB Jonas Griffith, DE Daeshon Hall,TE Chase Harrell, DB Tim Harris, RB Josh Hokit, WR Jauan Jennings, QB Josh Johnson, OT Corbin Kaufusi, DB Jared Mayden, DB Obi Melifonwu, WR Austin Proehl, OT Dakoda Shepley, WR Kevin White, OG Isaiah Williams
2/8/2021: Re-signed QB Josh Rosen to a one-year, $850,000 contract. Re-signed RB Austin Walter to a one-year, $780,000 contract.
2/12/2021: Re-signed WR River Cracraft to a one-year, $850,000 contract.
3/6/2021: Re-signed TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year contract. Re-signed S Marcell Harris to a one-year contract.
3/7/2021: Released LB Mark Nzeocha.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Brian Schottenheimer. Hired OC Shane Waldron.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DT Myles Adams, OT Tommy Champion, RB Alex Collins, QB Danny Etling, WR Aaron Fuller, WR Penny Hart, DB Gavin Heslop, WR Darvin Kidsy, DT Cedrick Lattimore, C Brad Lundblade, TE Tyler MabryQB Alex McGough, DB Jordan Miller, WR Cody Thompson, WR John Ursua
1/24/2021: TE Greg Olsen announced his retirement.
2/8/2021: Released OG Chance Warmack.
2/22/2021: LG Mike Iupati announced his retirement.
3/8/2021: Released DE Carlos Dunlap.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Reserve/Future Contracts: DE Quinton Bell, WR Cyril Grayson, DB Javon Hagan, WR Travis Jonsen, OG Nick Leverett, TE Codey McElroy, DB Herb Miller, OG John Molchon, WR Josh Pearson, DE Benning Potoa'e, RB C.J. Prosise, DT Sam Renner, DT Kobe Smith, C Donnell Stanley
3/9/2021: Assigned the franchise tag to WR Chris Godwin.
TENNESSEE TITANS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Promoted TEs coach Todd Downing to OC. Promoted OLBs coach Shane Bowen to DC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Paul Adams, LB Davin Bellamy, WR Rashard Davis, TE Parker Hesse, WR Cody Hollister, TE Tommy Hudson, LB Jan Johnson, OT Brandon Kemp, WR Mason Kinsey, QB DeShone Kizer, DT Daylon Mack, K Tucker McCann, C Daniel Munyer, DE Nate Orchard, LS Matt Orzech, TE Jared Pinkney, WR Chester Rogers, LB Tuzar Skipper, DB Maurice Smith, DT Jullian Taylor
2/25/2021: Released WR Adam Humphries and CB Chris Milton.
3/6/2021: Re-signed FB Khari Blasingame to a one-year contract.
3/8/2021: Acquired a 2021 seventh-round pick from the Dolphins in exchange for OT Isaiah Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired GM Martin Mayhew.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DB DeMarkus Acy, DT David Bada, WR Jeff Badet, DB Jordan Brown, WR Tony Brown, TE Dylan Cantrell, WR Trevor Davis, DE Jalen Jelks, DT Devaroe Lawrence, RB Javon Leake, OT Rick Leonard, DB Torry McTyer, LB Justin Phillips, TE Tyrone Swoopes, RB Michael Warren, RB Jonathan Williams, DE Daniel Wise
2/10/2021: Re-signed QB Taylor Heinicke to a two-year, $4.75 million contract.
3/1/2021: Released QB Alex Smith.
3/3/2021: Released LB Thomas Davis.
3/8/2021: Assigned the franchise tag to RG Brandon Scherff.