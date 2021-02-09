2021 NFL Transactions Tracker

The NFL is a busy place. Some teams make upwards of 200-plus transactions in a calendar year. This is the spot where I’ll keep track of all of the offseason’s moves, from coaching hires to free-agent signings and trades. Below is a list of every transaction across the league since the Monday following Week 17 in chronological order by team. It will be updated routinely.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Reserve/Future Contracts: TE Ian Bunting, OG Deion Calhoun, LB Jamal Carter, DE Michael Dogbe, WR Rico Gafford, OG Sean Harlow, WR Krishawn Hogan, K Brett Maher, OG Koda Martin, QB Cole McDonald, DB Chris Miller, DE Shareef Miller, RB Khalfani Muhammad, DB Picasso Nelson, DT David Parry, WR A.J. Richardson, LB Donald Rutledge, LB Terrance Smith, LB Reggie Walker, WR JoJo Ward, LB Evan Weaver, WR Isaac Whitney, DB Jace Whittaker

ATLANTA FALCONS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired GM Terry Fontenot, coach Arthur Smith, OC Dave Ragone, and DC Dean Pees.

Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Delrick Abrams, OG Willie Beavers, QB Kurt Benkert, RB Tony Brooks-James, WR Greg Dortch, K Elliott Fry, DB T.J. Green, WR Chris Rowland, DT Chris Slayton, DB Chris Williamson, C Willie Wright

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Aaron Adeoye, WR Deon Cain, DT Aaron Crawford, DB Davontae Harris, DT Braxton Hoyett, QB Tyler Huntley, C Greg Mancz, WR Jaylon Moore, LS Nick Moore, DE Chauncey Rivers, WR Binjimen Victor, DB Nigel Warrior, DB Chris Westry, RB Ty’Son Williams, TE Eli Wolf

1/19/2021: Waived RB Mark Ingram.

1/29/2021: Signed TE Nick Boyle to a two-year, $13 million extension through 2023.

BUFFALO BILLS

Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Trey Adams, TE Nate Becker, DT Brandin Bryant, DE Bryan Cox, WR Tanner Gentry, DB Dane Jackson, WR Jake Kumerow, DE Mike Love, DB Josh Thomas, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb, RB Antonio Williams, WR Duke Williams

1/29/2021: Waived CB E.J. Gaines.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired GM Marty Hurney. Hired GM Scott Fitterer.

Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Daniel Bituli, WR Ventell Bryant, DB Sean Chandler, WR Amara Darboh, K Lirim Hajrullahu, OG Mike Horton, WR Ishmael Hyman, LB Clay Johnston, WR Marken Michel, OG Aaron Monteiro, LB Chris Orr, DT Mike Panasiuk, TE Giovanni Ricci, TE Stephen Sullivan, C Sam Tecklenburg

CHICAGO BEARS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: DC Chuck Pagano announced his retirement. Promoted Ss coach Sean Desai to DC.

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Rodney Adams, DB Marqui Christian, DB Xavier Crawford, WR Reggie Davis, OG Dieter Eiselen, TE Jesper Horsted, WR Thomas Ives, DT Lacale London, DE Lederius Mack, DB Teez Tabor, OT Badara Traore, WR Jester Weah

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Reserve/Future Contracts: DE Freedom Akinmoladun, LS Dan Godsil, DB Trayvon Henderson, WR Trenton Irwin, LB Keandre Jones, DB Donnie Lewis, RB Jacques Patrick, DB Winston Rose, QB Kyle Shurmur, WR Scotty Washington

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Elijah Benton, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, TE Jordan Franks, DB A.J. Green, OG Cordel Iwuagwu, RB John Kelly, QB Kyle Lauletta, DE Cameron Malveaux, TE Kyle Markway, K Matthew McCrane, DB Montrel Meander, C Javon Patterson, RB Johnny Stanton, WR Ryan Switzer, OT Alex Taylor, WR Derrick Willies

DALLAS COWBOYS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired DC Mike Nolan. Hired DC Dan Quinn.

Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Isaac Alarcon, DB Kemon Hall, LB Ladarius Hamilton, C Marcus Henry, TE Cole Hikutini, WR Jon’Vea Johnson, WR Chris Lacy, DT Walter Palmore, WR Aaron Parker, C Adam Redmond, QB Cooper Rush, OT Eric Smith, DB Saivion Smith, OT William Sweet

DENVER BRONCOS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired GM George Paton.

Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Quinn Bailey, WR Trinity Benson, DB Chris Cooper, RB Jeremy Cox, RB Damarea Crockett, WR Kendall Hinton, C Patrick Morris, DT Deyon Sizer

2/2/2021: Waived DE Joel Heath and DB Alijah Holder.

DETROIT LIONS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired GM Brad Holmes, coach Dan Campbell, OC Anthony Lynn, and DC Aaron Glenn.

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Victor Bolden, OG Evan Brown, DB Jalen Elliott, DB Godwin Igwebuike, WR Tom Kennedy, DE Robert McCray, LB Anthony Pittman, TE Hunter Thedford, K Matthew Wright

1/30/2021: Acquired QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, and 2023 first-round pick from the Rams in exchange for QB Matthew Stafford.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired DC Joe Barry.

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Reggie Begelton, WR Chris Blair, DB Innis Gaines, TE Tipa Galeai, C Jake Hanson, LB De’Jon Harris, OG Zack Johnson, TE Bronson Kaufusi, K J.J. Molson, TE Isaac Nauta, DT Willington Previlon, DT Anthony Rush, DB KeiVarae Russell, DB Stanford Samuels, DE Delontae Scott, RB Mike Weber, LB Ray Wilborn, RB Dexter Williams, WR Juwann Winfree, P Ryan Winslow

HOUSTON TEXANS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired GM Nick Caserio, coach David Culley, and DC Lovie Smith.

Reserve/Future Contracts: C Beau Benzschawel, LB Curtis Bolton, C Cohl Cabral, LS Anthony Kukwa, WR J’Mon Moore, OT Jordan Steckler, DB Brandon Williams

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Promoted QBs coach Marcus Brady to OC.

Reserve/Future Contracts: RB Darius Anderson, OT Jake Benzinger, DB Ibraheim Campbell, DB Andre Chachere, DB Anthony Chesley, DT Kameron Cline, WR Quartney Davis, OG Jake Eldrenkamp, TE Farrod Green, WR Gary Jennings, C Sam Jones, RB Benny LeMary, QB Jalen Morton, WR J.J. Nelson, DB Nick Nelson, OT Elijah Nkansah, OT Carter O’Donnell, RB Paul Perkins, P Austin Rehkow, DB Will Sunderland, DB Roderic Teamer, TE Jordan Thomas, OT Casey Tucker, TE Andrew Vollert, DT Chris Williams, DT Robert Windsor

1/12/2021: LT Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement.

1/20/2021: QB Philip Rivers announced his retirement.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired GM Dave Caldwell, coach Doug Marrone, OC Jay Gruden, and DC Todd Wash. Promoted GM Trent Baalke. Hired coach Urban Meyer, OC Darrell Bevell, and DC Joe Cullen.

Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Nate Evans, WR Josh Hammond, OT Garrett McGhin, DB Nate Meadors, P Cameron Nizialek, DB Josh Nurse, DE Aaron Patrick, OT Austin Pleasants, RB Craig Reynolds, OG Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, DT Gabe Wright

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Antonio Callaway, DT Tyler Clark, DB Rodney Clemons, TE Sean Culkin, QB Anthony Gordon, RB Derrick Gore, QB Jordan Ta’amu, OT Prince Tega Wanogho, WR Chad Williams

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired DC Gus Bradley.

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Marcell Ateman, LB Asmar Bilal, TE Nick Bowers, WR Keelan Doss, K Dominik Eberle, RB Rashaan Gaulden, DE Gerri Green, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, C Erik Magnuson, LS Liam McCullough, LB James Onwualu, WR Trey Quinn, NT Niles Scott, OT Kamaal Seymour, DB Kemah Siverand, QB Kyle Sloter, DB Javin White

2/4/2021: Re-signed QB Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Anthony Lynn, OC Shane Steichen, and DC Gus Bradley. Hired coach Brandon Staley, OC Joe Lombardi, and DC Renaldo Hill.

Reserve/Future Contracts: RB Darius Bradwell, DB John Brannon, P Lac Edwards, NT Breiden Fehoko, OG Nathan Gilliam, OG Ryan Hunter, WR John Hurst, WR Jason Moore, DT T.J. Smith, DB Donte Vaughn

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired DC Raheem Morris.

Reserve/Future Contracts: DT Eric Banks, TE Kendall Blanton, DT Marquise Copeland, DB Donte Deayon, OG Jamil Demby, DB Jake Gervase, QB Devlin Hodges, DT Michael Hoecht, LS Colin Holba, WR J.J. Koski, K Austin MacGinnis, DB Tyrique McGhee, LB Derrick Moncrief, QB Bryce Perkins, LB Christian Rozeboom, DE Jonah Williams, LS Steven Wirtel, P Brandon Wright

1/30/2021: Acquired QB Matthew Stafford from the Lions in exchange for QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, and 2023 first-round pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: OC Chan Gailey announced his retirement. Promoted RBs coach Eric Studesville and TEs coach George Godsey to co-OC.

Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Terrell Bonds, DE Nick Coe, DB Brian Cole, DB Javaris Davis, DB Tino Ellis, C Tyler Gauthier, OT Jonathan Hubbard, LB Kylan Johnson, WR Kirk Merritt, TE Chris Myarick, DT Durval Queiroz, DE Tyshun Render, RB Jordan Scarlett, QB Reid Sinnett, LS Rex Sunahara, C Cameron Tom

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: OC Gary Kubiak announced his retirement. Promoted QBs coach Klint Kubiak to OC.

Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Zack Bailey, RB Jake Bargas, OT Blake Brandel, QB Jake Browning, TE Bradon Dillon, DB Tae Hayes, DB Luther Kirk, QB Nate Stanley, DB Cordrea Tankersley

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Reserve/Future Contracts: K Roberto Aguayo, QB Jake Dolegala, DT Bill Murray, LB Michael Pinckney, OG Ross Reynolds, K Justin Rohrwasser, DB D’Angelo Ross, WR Devin Smith, DE Nick Thurman, WR Kristian Wilkerson, WR Isaiah Zuber

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Andrew Dowell, DT Ryan Glasgow, TE Garrett Griffin, DB Grant Haley, LB Chase Hansen, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, RB Tony Jones, WR Jake Lampman, LB Wynton McManis, DT Christian Ringo, QB Trevor Siemian, OT Calvin Throckmorton, DB Keith Washington, DE Marcus Willoughby, TE Ethan Wolf

NEW YORK GIANTS

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Alex Bachman, RB Jordan Chunn, WR Derrick Dillon, LB Cale Garrett, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, LB Trent Harris, DB Montre Hartage, TE Rysen John, RB Taquan Mizzell, DT David Moa, P Ryan Santoso, OG Chad Slade, DE Breeland Speaks, QB Alex Tanney, QB Clayton Thorson, LS Carson Tinker, QB Joe Webb, TE Nate Wieting, OG Kenny Wiggins, DB Jarren Williams, DB Quincy Wilson

NEW YORK JETS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Adam Gase, OC Dowell Loggains, and DC Gregg Williams. Hired coach Robert Saleh, OC Mike LaFleur, and DC Jeff Ulbrich.

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Manasseh Bailey, DE John Daka, TE Connor Davis, LB Noah Dawkins, K Sam Ficken, RB Pete Guerriero, DB Zane Lewis, WR Josh Malone, WR D.J. Montgomery, WR Jaleel Scott, QB Mike White

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Doug Pederson. DC Jim Schwartz resigned. Hired coach Nick Sirianni, OC Shane Steichen, and DC Jonathan Gannon.

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Deontay Burnett, TE Hakeem Butler, DB Blake Countess, DT Treyvon Hester, DB Lavert Hill, RB Elijah Holyfield, DB Jameson Houston, TE Tyree Jackson, DE Matt Leo, DE Joe Ostman, DB Kevon Seymour, P Arryn Siposs, WR Khalil Tate

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Randy Fichtner. Promoted QBs coach Matt Canada to OC.

Reserve/Future Contracts: DB John Battle, DT Demarcus Christmas, OT Aviante Collins, OT Anthony Coyle, DB Stephen Denmark, RB Trey Edmunds, QB Dwayne Haskins, WR Anthony Johnson, TE Charles Jones, OT Jarron Jones, LB Christian Kuntz, OT John Leglue, TE Kevin Rader, TE Dax Raymond, LB Tegray Scales, DE Calvin Taylor, P Corliss Waitman, OT Brandon Walton, WR Cody White, DB Trevor Williams

1/22/2021: TE Vance McDonald announced his retirement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Promoted run-game coordinator Mike McDaniel to OC. Promoted ILBs coach DeMeco Ryans to DC.

Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Adonis Alexander, DT Josiah Coatney, DB Chris Edwards, LB Jonas Griffith, DE Daeshon Hall,TE Chase Harrell, DB Tim Harris, RB Josh Hokit, WR Jauan Jennings, QB Josh Johnson, OT Corbin Kaufusi, DB Jared Mayden, DB Obi Melifonwu, WR Austin Proehl, OT Dakoda Shepley, WR Kevin White, OG Isaiah Williams

2/8/2021: Re-signed QB Josh Rosen to a one-year contract. Re-signed RB Austin Walter to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Brian Schottenheimer. Hired OC Shane Waldron.

Reserve/Future Contracts: DT Myles Adams, OT Tommy Champion, QB Danny Etling, WR Aaron Fuller, WR Penny Hart, DB Gavin Heslop, WR Darvin Kidsy, DT Cedrick Lattimore, C Brad Lundblade, TE Tyler MabryQB Alex McGough, DB Jordan Miller, WR Cody Thompson, WR John Ursua

2/8/2021: Released OG Chance Warmack.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

TENNESSEE TITANS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Promoted TEs coach Todd Downing to OC. Promoted OLBs coach Shane Bowen to DC.

Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Paul Adams, LB Davin Bellamy, WR Rashard Davis, TE Parker Hesse, WR Cody Hollister, TE Tommy Hudson, LB Jan Johnson, OT Brandon Kemp, WR Mason Kinsey, QB DeShone Kizer, DT Daylon Mack, K Tucker McCann, C Daniel Munyer, DE Nate Orchard, LS Matt Orzech, TE Jared Pinkney, WR Chester Rogers, LB Tuzar Skipper, DB Maurice Smith

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired GM Martin Mayhew.