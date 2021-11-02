2021 NFL trade deadline tracker: Patriots rumors, news and deals

NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest Patriots rumors, news and deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL trade deadline day has arrived, and the New England Patriots are at a crossroads.

After sputtering to a 2-4 start, the Patriots have won two straight games -- including a road upset of the Los Angeles Chargers -- to enter the AFC playoff picture.

There's still plenty of room for improvement, though. New England's most pressing needs are at cornerback, offensive line and wide receiver, and trading for a player at one of those positions before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET could shore up the roster entering a crucial stretch of the season.

So, will the Patriots target a veteran corner like Kyle Fuller to reinforce a secondary that lost Jonathan Jones for the season? Will they pursue talented wide receiver like Allen Robinson II to give rookie quarterback Mac Jones a legitimate No. 1 wideout?

Will they prioritize protecting Jones by dealing for a rock-solid offensive lineman? Or is Bill Belichick content with the team he has?

We'll find out over the next several hours. Here's an updated list of all the latest rumors involving the Patriots and their AFC competitors as 4 p.m. nears. (All times Eastern.)

11:35 a.m.: You can cross Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. off any trade wish lists, says ESPN's Dianna Russini.

10:30 a.m.: Here's some context on a potential Allen Robinson trade, via NBC Sports Chicago's Adam Hoge. The wide receiver almost certainly won't be back in Chicago next season, so a deal would make sense for the Bears.

In a potential Allen Robinson trade, the #Bears can pay for any of the $9M+ remaining on his franchise tag by converting it to a bonus, a source confirmed. Just can’t add extra years to spread out the cap hit. @PFF_Brad was on top of this clarification yesterday. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 2, 2021

10:15 a.m.: The Carolina Panthers have received interest in cornerback A.J. Bouye but "don't appear interested in moving him," The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports.

10 a.m.: Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller is available for trade, Pro Football Talk reports.

9 a.m.: Among the players who could be dealt today are Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson and Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.