2021 NFL Trade Deadline Review, Jets vs Colts Preview, Giants vs Chiefs Recap | The Tailgate
In this live episode of The Tailgate, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, Michelle Margaux, Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers and SNY Jets Analyst Leger Douzable analyze the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline, preview the Jets vs Colts game in Week 9 and break down the Giants vs Chiefs game from Week 8. Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s digital football series that focuses on conversations fans are having across social media along with interviews with players, coaches and insiders.