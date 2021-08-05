2021 NFL team valuations: Patriots rank No. 2 on Forbes' new list

2021 NFL team valuations: Here's where Pats rank on Forbes' new list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are one of the NFL's marquee franchises.

Winning six Super Bowl titles, building an awesome stadium and employing many great players and the best head coach in league history over the last 21 years will do that.

Forbes releases an updated ranking of NFL team valuations every year. The Patriots were the second-most valuable franchise in 2020 at $4.4 billion.

Despite going through their first losing season in two decades and not making the AFC playoffs for the first time since 2008, the Patriots' standing among the most valuable franchises didn't take a hit.

On Thursday, Forbes published its 2021 list of team valuations, and the Patriots are once again No. 2. New England's valuation now stands at $5 million -- a 14 percent increase from last year.

The Dallas Cowboys, unsurprisingly, are No. 1 at $6.5 billion. The defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills are 32nd at $2.27 billion.

The average value of the 32 franchises is $3.5 billion, per Forbes.

The Patriots are expected to be a much-improved team in 2021 after spending lots of money in free agency to strengthen roster weaknesses on both offense and defense. New England also used its first-round draft pick to select Alabama star Mac Jones, who could start at quarterback as a rookie.